Ryan Giggs to face a re-trial over domestic violence charges

Ryan Giggs will face a re-trial over allegations of domestic violence (Peter Powell/PA). (PA Wire)

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs will face a re-trial over allegations of domestic violence.

A judge set a new trial date of July 31 next year at a short hearing on Wednesday at Manchester Crown Court.

Jurors failed to reach verdicts following more than 20 hours of deliberations in his four-week trial last month.

Giggs, 48, had denied controlling or coercive behaviour over a three-year period towards his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38.

He also denied “losing control” and headbutting her and assaulting Ms Greville’s sister, Emma, by elbowing her in the jaw, during a row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester on November 1, 2020.