Ryan Grim: Dem Rep. Henry Cuellar's home RAIDED by FBI after SHADY business dealings with Azerbaijan

Reuters Videos

There were fresh signs Monday (January 31) that the chip shortage is still biting at automakers. Jaguar Land Rover-owner Tata Motors sank to a bigger-than-expected loss over the three months to the end of December. The deficit hit around $203 million, compared to a profit this time last year. Tata says the silicon drought is now easing, but will continue to some degree through the rest of 2022. It's engaging with chipmakers directly in a bid to secure stable supplies. Car makers have been caught short amid booming demand for consumer electronics and health-crisis related disruption to supply chains. Tata also warned that rising inflation is a real worry, driving its costs ever higher. However, the Indian firm says demand remains strong at the maker of Range Rover SUVs.