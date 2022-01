The Daily Beast

Christopher Furlong - WPA Pool/Getty ImagesLack of cash, and the desire for more, has been a constant issue throughout Prince Andrew’s life.And with the news Wednesday that he has lost his last gasp effort to get his accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s case against him dismissed on a series of technicalities, the straitened financial circumstances in which Andrew toils, compared to his brother Prince Charles, who has a vast private income from the lands comprising the so-called Duchy of Cornwall,