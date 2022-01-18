Ryan Grim: Project Veritas DARPA report adds to growing evidence of lab leak origin
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Ryan Grim takes a second look at the Project Veritas NIH document leak.
Ryan Grim takes a second look at the Project Veritas NIH document leak.
Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla has announced a fresh Investment to tackle Covid in France. Pfizer (ticker: PFE) is setting up a partnership with French company Novasep to develop an anti-Covid pill treatment, Bourla said in the BFM TV interview. Separately, he told French newspaper Le Figaro on Monday that he believes there will be a “return to normal life” sometime in the spring as a result of Covid tests, vaccines and new treatments such as the U.S. drugmakers’ Paxlovoid pill.
‘Congrats you just killed off the joke as usual,’ wrote one viewer
Lower birth rates in California mean fewer students. School districts see this as a problem, but it could be an advantage.
Finkenauer is calling for a 12-year term limit for each chamber of Congress: two terms in the Senate and six in the House.
The Steelers quarterback is headed to the Hall of Fame. But he was unloved outside Pittsburgh for understandable reasons Ben Roethlisberger almost certainly played his final game in the NFL on Sunday. Photograph: Ed Zurga/AP Ben Roethlisberger is lucky that football legacies are not decided by finales. If Sunday night was indeed Big Ben’s last ever NFL game, as he has strongly hinted, it wasn’t exactly a mic drop. In the 42-21 beatdown by the Chiefs, Roethlisberger struggled with rollouts, and l
Steve Harvey had a hilarious reaction on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" when he saw a cozy picture of daughter Lori Harvey with her boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan.
The mogul's latest swimsuit shots have her fans doing some deep-dive detective work
The supermodel, who turns 68 on Feb. 2, appears to be vacationing in the Caribbean.
The 29-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of herself posing on a boat in a red two-piece alongside her boyfriend, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.
A hot mic caught Peyton Manning letting fly a profanity Monday night during the ManningCast of the Cardinals-Rams wild-card playoff game.
The GOP's Lauren Boebert, Lindsey Graham, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kevin McCarthy, Kayleigh McEnany and Josh Hawley all were slammed for hypocrisy.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump and his family company have a long history of stiffing contractors, but there’s one bill they almost certainly wish they had paid.Ahead of the 2017 presidential inauguration, the Trump Organization reserved a block of rooms at the Loews Madison Hotel. When at least 13 people didn’t show up, the Trump Organization refused to pay the bill, something it has done many times in the past. The company then dodged a
Conservative pundit Ann Coulter is predicting the end of Donald Trump's hegemony in the GOP, saying the former president "is done.""Trump is done," Coulter, a onetime Trump booster turned critic, wrote in an email to The New York Times. "You guys should stop obsessing over him."Coulter's comments came in an article published in the Times on Sunday about the mounting tensions between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) amid speculation of a...
Lions Twitter reaction to Matthew Stafford winning a playoff game, featuring some former Detroit teammates
Fellow Americans, prepare to be roasted.View Entire Post ›
"This is my first night! I'm like, Oh my god, I'm gonna get rumbled that I'm in Atlanta immediately. "View Entire Post ›
Ben Roethlisberger and Patrick Mahomes are planning a jersey swap.
A former air force base near Gettysburg is up for sale. The base is listed as having 50 beds and 15 bathrooms on a 42-acre parcel of land.
The weapons were transported on RAF planes that flew to Ukraine by an unusually long route: through Danish instead of German airspace.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty ImagesThere was a time when Donald Trump made news with his rallies—when he said things that utterly shocked us. Who could forget the firestorm he started, for example, when he went after Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players who knelt during the national anthem in 2017, or earlier that year when he called Barack Obama “the founder of ISIS”?Trump’s performance in Arizona on Saturday night—his first rally in months and his much-hyped chance to respond to the one-year ann