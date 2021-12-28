Ryan Grim: Trans rights memo warns movement badly losing sports debate, signals uphill climb

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ryan Grim details new results from a survey on public reception to transgender activism.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories