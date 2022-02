AFP

Social media posts purport to show a photo of police officers "forced" to clean a mosque by authorities in West Bengal in India, a Hindu-majority state with a significant Muslim minority whose government has been accused of pro-Muslim bias. The claim is false; the image has circulated in news reports from 2016 about a clean-up operation in the southern Indian state of Telangana."In West Bengal, the Muslim-appeasing government defeated the BJP. Now the Hindus are scared and every Friday the cops