Ryan Harmer gets 28 years to life in prison for aggravated murder, related crimes

Deputies escort Ryan C. Harmer from the courtroom of Stark County Common Pleas Judge Natalie Haupt on Tuesday. The judge sentenced Harmer to 28 years to life in prison for killing Michael L. McCray and related crimes.

CANTON ‒ A 22-year-old Stark County resident could spend the rest of his life in prison for killing Michael L. McCray, 46, after breaking into McCray's Canton home last year.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Natalie Haupt sentenced Ryan C. Harmer to 28 years to life in prison for aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary and two counts of felonious assault. Each charge included a specification that a gun was used in the crime. The specifications carry three-year prison terms.

Harmer pleaded guilty Tuesday to all the charges and specifications as part of an agreement negotiated by the prosecution and defense, according to Assistant Stark County Prosecutor Kristen L. Mlinar.

The maximum penalty for aggravated murder is life without the possibility of parole, Haupt said.

Stark County Common Pleas Court Judge Natalie Haupt addresses Ryan C. Harmer during his plea hearing. Harmer admitted killing Michael L. McCray in McCray's Canton home last September.

Why was Michael McCray shot in a Canton home?

McCray was shot to death in the basement of his home in the 2800 block of Ellis Avenue NE on the morning of Sept. 14.

Later the same day, law enforcement officers arrested Harmer at 4220 Harmont Ave. NE in Plain Township, one and a half miles away from McCray's home.

According a 911 call, McCray's wife, struggling for composure, told the emergency dispatcher that "somebody came in my house and shot my husband. ... Please hurry. He's dead. Oh my God! I don't believe this."

Ryan C. Harmer answers questions from Stark County Common Pleas Judge Natalie Haupt on Tuesday, when he pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and other charges for killing Michael L. McCray of Canton.

The wife said while she was in the bedroom, Harmer had entered the home and shot her husband in the chest in the basement before fleeing out the back door. She expressed fear that Harmer would return to attack her.

She told the dispatcher Harmer had been a friend of her husband's for a couple of years and had lived in their home for a period of time.

No comments were made at sentencing by McCray's family, Harmer or his family.

Assistant Stark County Public Defender Stacey Zipay represented Harmer.

Under terms of his sentencing, Harmer must serve at least 28 years before he is eligible to be considered for parole. The judge gave him credit against his prison sentence for time already served in the county jail. She ordered him to pay the cost of prosecution.

