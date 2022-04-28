Ryan Hester pleads guilty to DUI manslaughter in plea deal with the state

FORT PIERCE — The son of the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office's chief deputy on Thursday was ordered to prison for four years after pleading guilty to DUI manslaughter related to a fatal crash in February 2021, according to a defense attorney and court records.

During an emotional hearing, Ryan Hester, 20, also pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide as part of a plea deal reached with state prosecutors in the death of Claudia Trewyn Bradley, 32, who was killed Feb. 7, 2021.

Hester, who was 19 at the time, was accused of being impaired when he drove a Ford F-150 pickup twice the speed limit on South Indian River Drive and crossed into the northbound lane crashing head-on into Bradley’s vehicle, according to arrest reports.

From left to right, Melanie Trewyn, daughter Claudia Trewyn Bradley, Alexander Trewyn (Claudia's brother), Timothy Trewyn (Claudia's father)

A blood draw done after the crash at the direction of Fort Pierce police showed Hester's blood alcohol content was 0.131 and 0.132, which is greater than the legal limit of 0.08.

After court, defense attorney Robert Watson said Hester entered the plea because “he wanted to take responsibility for his actions” and avoid a trial.

“He has shown great remorse for Claudia Bradley's family and these cases are just awful tragedies for everybody that they touch,” Watson said. “They're just very hard.”

If convicted at trial, Hester had faced a prison term of 17 years up to 30 years, Watson said.

In accepting the plea deal, Circuit Judge Lawrence Mirman sentenced Hester as a youthful offender. He was given credit for 372 days he’s been held at the St. Lucie County Jail and was ordered to serve two years of community control after his release from prison.

But because Hester was sentenced as a youthful offender, Watson said his first year of his probation will have stricter provisions similar to house arrest, and his second year will include standard adult probation terms.

He was also ordered to pay a $4,000 fine, perform 200 hours of community service, attend DUI school, undergo substance abuse evaluation and agree to any recommended treatment.

His driver’s license was revoked for life.

During Thursday’s hearing, Bradley’s parents talked at length about their loss and the hardship her death caused their family.

“It was very, very wrenching,” Watson said.

Reached after court, Bradley’s mother, Melanie Trewyn, said prosecutors had communicated with the family regarding Hester’s plea offer. She said as a teacher, she is aware of cognitive development, and how brain growth isn’t at the adult level until at least age 25.

She said Ryan Hester apologized in court.

“The judge had some very powerful and appropriate words,” Trewyn said. “As we were leaving, a member of Hester's family, thanked us for showing mercy.”

Trewyn in the past has said her daughter was adopted at age 15 from an orphanage in Guatemala, and overcame obstacles.

“She set goals and whatever goals she set for herself through just sheer determination and hard work, in spite of her having learning disabilities, she achieved them,” Trewyn said.

English was Bradley’s second language, and she graduated college and had a career in culinary arts.

“Never once in her life, in spite of all of the horrible things that happened to her growing up, she never ever once saw herself as a victim or played the victim card,” Trewyn said.

Driving drunk

Hester crashed head-on into Bradley’s Nissan Altima around 5:25 p.m., near the 1200 block of South Indian River Drive court records show.

Bradley died at a local hospital.

Hester, who was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, told police “he had a couple glasses of alcohol” as he hung out with friends.

Police used surveillance video and reported Hester was at On the Edge Bar and Grill on Seaway Drive from about 12:50 to 5:16 p.m., and was observed having about 15 drinks. Fourteen appeared to be mimosas, and one looked to be a Red Bull and vodka. A mimosa typically is a mixture of orange juice and champagne.

“At one point, the bartender can be seen pouring one entire bottle of champagne plus some additional champagne from another bottle into four cups, combining the champagne with very little orange juice (mimosa), delivering all four to Hester and (another person),” an arrest affidavit stated.

Crash investigation markings are seen in the 1200 block of South Indian River Drive on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Fort Pierce. On Feb, 7, a 32-year-old woman was killed in a car crash in the 1200 block of Indian River Drive. The scenery of South Indian River Drive comes with a price. Trees and power poles are often extremely close to the pavement, trees, bushes and shrubs can block the view of oncoming traffic around curves, and most of the roadway does not have sufficient shoulder space for roadside emergencies.

After leaving the establishment, police said Ryan Hester’s vehicle did a “burnout,” meaning he accelerated quickly, causing the tires to spin out.

On the Edge Bar and Grill is about 3.2 miles from the crash scene.

Police determined the Altima was pushed about 42 feet to the south where it hit a concrete retaining wall, and rotated about 180 degrees.

Hester’s father, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Brian Hester, who recently ended his political campaign for sheriff, declined to comment Thursday.

Watson though, said he believed “everyone involved in this feels that it was a fair outcome.”

“He (Ryan Hester) is fortunate that he did qualify as a youthful offender,” Watson said. “And he's fortunate that the State Attorney's Office exercised their discretion and that Ms. Bradley's family showed the compassion that they did in agreeing to the plea and sentence.”

He also speculated that civil litigation may be filed against the owners of On the Edge Bar and Grill for serving alcohol to Hester.

“I would be surprised if there wasn't,” he said. “I expect that there will be litigation over the responsibility of the restaurant.”

