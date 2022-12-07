Ryan Kelley seeks another continuance of court date, references possible plea deal

GRAND RAPIDS — Attorneys for former Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley, who's been charged in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, have asked that his next federal court date again be postponed, referencing the possibility of a plea deal.

In a motion filed in federal court Tuesday, Dec. 6, Kelley’s attorneys asked for a continuance “to allow sufficient time to receive and review discovery and explore any potential plea offers.”

Ryan Kelley, then an Allendale Township planning commissioner

The status conference was already delayed once at the defense's request, and had been rescheduled for Thursday, Dec. 8.

The motion said the government does not oppose another 60-day continuance.

Kelley is a real estate broker and former Allendale Township planning commissioner who ran for governor as a Republican but lost in the August primary. He was arrested in June for his role in the riot.

Federal investigators say Kelley climbed an “architectural feature” of the Capitol, destroyed a tarp covering some scaffolding, waved other rioters to continue their advance and took photos of blood on Capitol grounds.

Kelley pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor federal charges in July. In a primary debate hosted by WOOD TV-8, he argued his actions were protected by the First Amendment. Kelley lost the Republican gubernatorial primary to Tudor Dixon.

