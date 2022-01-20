Ryan Mears announces run for re-election this year as Marion County prosecutor

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears officially announced Wednesday his candidacy for re-election in 2022.

"Our community deserves a public safety leader committed to finding solutions with the practical experience to back up those ideas," Mears said in a statement. "I want to see a criminal justice system that is fair and creates a city where everyone can feel safe."

The announcement by the Democrat comes a day after Republican candidate Cyndi Carrasco, the former Indiana Inspector General and legal counsel for Gov. Eric Holcomb, announced her bid to run the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

His possible competition: Republican candidate Cyndi Carrasco announces run for Marion County prosecutor

Ryan Mears files his paperwork to run for reelection as Marion County prosecutor Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.

Mears worked as a deputy prosecutor in Marion County for 12 years before taking over the office from former prosecutor Terry Curry in 2019. He made a bold policy move at the start of his term by announcing prosecutors would stop bringing formal charges against individuals accused of possessing an ounce or less of marijuana.

More: Marion County will no longer prosecute simple marijuana possession, officials say

The decision has opened the door for law-and-order advocates in Marion County to attack what they describe as Mears' disregard for the law. For Mears, it was his way of introducing to the public his philosophy that the criminal justice system should treat low-level crime as a symptom of systemic issues, instead of just a defendant issue.

Resources that would normally be spent prosecuting simple marijuana crimes, he said, would instead go toward prosecuting major violent crimes. His campaign announcement Wednesday claimed that approach has paid off.

"The savings realized from ending these prosecutions go beyond the prosecutor’s office, reducing the jail population, eliminating court hearings, and leaving police officers available to address more serious needs," the statement said.

In 2020, his first full year as county prosecutor, Mears' office had a 100% conviction rate in the nine murder cases it oversaw. It finished last year with an 84% conviction rate in 31 murder cases.

Story continues

His office also oversaw new initiatives that attempt to correct errors made by the justice system and help prevent people from falling into crime.

More: Second man convicted for 2018 murder of LaVon Drake, a Papa John's delivery driver

It started a Quality of Life division to create "alternative resolutions" for defendants in non-violent criminal cases who may have broken the law due to mental illness, homelessness or drug addiction.

It launched a unit that tries to prevent and identify wrongful convictions, and programs that help people with minor traffic infractions get their driving privileges back. "The punishment of a suspended license criminalizes what people do every day, whether it is driving to work, church, the doctor or to pick their kids up from school," his office wrote in a year-in-review newsletter from January 2021.

More: Youths must participate in second chance program to avoid minor charges, prosecutor says

But even in a county where Democrats have had an upper hand over their Republican rivals in recent years, Mears is entering with an embattled track record that his opponent, Carrasco, has already started to exploit.

He faced local and national criticism in 2021 after it was revealed his office did not use the full extent of Indiana's red flag law against the man who fatally shot eight people at a FedEx facility in April. It was the worst mass shooting in the city's history.

Police had seized a shotgun from the man under the red flag law more than a year earlier and told prosecutors about his violent behavior. Prosecutors, however, did not intervene with a red flag court petition, which may have suspended his gun rights and prevented him from purchasing the guns he used at FedEx.

More: Marion County Prosecutor Mears criticized for not using red flag law against FedEx killer

IndyStar investigated Mears' red flag record and found the FedEx shooter was not unique: prosecutors had failed to file more than 100 red flag petitions in court. Marion Superior Judge Amy Jones, who oversees red flag cases in the county, told IndyStar those cases should have been brought to a judge.

His office also attracted criticisms in the high-profile case of Tyler Newby, who was charged with murder after he fatally shot 18-year-old Dorian Murrell early one morning in downtown during the 2020 protests over police killings of Black Americans. Newby, who is awaiting trial, has claimed self-defense.

To the bewilderment of Murrell's family, prosecutors and the court allowed Newby to post bond — something that almost never happens with murder defendants. Mears' office told IndySt it was done to protect the integrity of "multiple investigations."

More: Dorian Murrell's family says prosecutors 'didn't do their job' in Tyler Newby trial

Mears is also seen by Republican critics as one piece of a Democrat-led criminal justice system that has not been able to get a grip on the city's violent crime. In 2021, Indianapolis saw 249 criminal homicides — a significant jump over the previous all-time record of 214 criminal homicides just a year before.

Primaries will be held in Marion County on May 3. The general election will take place Nov. 8.

Read their names: 249 people were killed in criminal homicides in 2021.

Call IndyStar courts reporter Johnny Magdaleno at 317-273-3188 or email him at jmagdaleno@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @IndyStarJohnny

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announces 2022 run for re-election