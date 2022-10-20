Ryan Mears' run for Marion County prosecutor looked weak. Did 2022 change that?

At the start of the year, Democrat Ryan Mears’ pursuit of another term as Marion County Prosecutor looked as embattled as political runs come.

Last year, he and his office were roundly criticized when it was discovered they didn’t pursue a “red flag” firearms ban on the man who carried out Indianapolis’ worst mass shooting in history, despite multiple warning signs documented by law enforcement.

To his critics, he's also associated with another grim milestone: Indianapolis’ record-breaking homicide count.

The 251 criminal homicides during 2021 were, to some residents, an indictment of the progressive-leaning prosecutor. They stoked fears in some observers that Mears' controversial policies not to prosecute certain low-level crimes, like possession of marijuana, may be sending a broader message to criminals that Marion County is open for business.

Then came summer.

After the fall of Roe v. Wade in late June, Mears capitalized on the moment by declaring that, no matter what abortion restrictions the Republican majority in the Indiana General Assembly enacted, he would not prosecute doctors for providing abortions in Marion County. The commitment likely resonated with the Democrat voters that dominate Marion County, and other Hoosiers who back a woman’s right to choose.

Then, in the fall, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a pardon for people who committed simple possession of marijuana crimes at the federal level. He encouraged governors to do the same in their states.

It was a novel directive out of Washington, D.C., but not so much here. Three years earlier, Mears had declared something similar, when he took the helm of the prosecutor's office and said he would not go after low-level marijuana offenders.

“I think there's no question which way the tide of history is flowing with regard to marijuana prosecution,” said Tim Delaney, a former Marion County deputy prosecutor who donated to Mears’ 2022 campaign. “Marion County, and Ryan Mears, have been at the forefront of that progress.”

Mears says he won’t prosecute certain crimes because of the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution. That clause says everyone needs to be equally protected under the law. Marijuana laws and abortion laws disproportionately affect Hoosiers of color and women, respectively, Mears has said.

During a public forum he participated in with his Republican opponent Cyndi Carrasco in September, Mears suggested he's on the right side of history.

“There were too many prosecutors who stood up and said, ‘It’s the law, sorry, I have to enforce it, you can’t sit there, you’re going to jail,’” Mears said.

“’Sorry, it’s the law, you can’t drink out of that water fountain, you’re going to jail. Sorry, it’s the law, you can’t sit on this bus.’”

Another change at the local level that could affect Mears’ chances: homicides appear to be on the decline. As of Oct. 11, there had been 168 criminal homicides in Indianapolis — a notable drop from the 199 criminal homicides recorded by mid-October 2021, though still higher than the October 2020 year-to-date total of 145.

It’s difficult to pinpoint the influence a single agency like the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office — one of multiple offices that churn criminal justice here — has on total crime numbers. But the flux in homicides do pair with Mears’ defense that Indianapolis was never alone: cities across the U.S. saw homicide numbers peak in recent years.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett declined an interview for this article, but provided a statement saying the city had seen a “significant reduction in nonfatal shootings and intentional homicides compared to last year.” He tied the drop to the city’s year-old, $150 million violence reduction plan, which he said Mears has a hand in.

“That success wouldn’t have been possible without a team effort across local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies,” Hogsett said in the statement. “That includes Prosecutor Mears, who has been a key member of the Marion County Criminal Justice Planning Council as these new programs have been rolled out.”

Carrasco says the city is facing a public safety crisis beyond the pandemic’s jump in homicides. She and Rick Snyder, president of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police, have coordinated a social media blitz to spotlight instances where people accused of violent crime in Indianapolis have had long histories with the criminal justice system. Why are they being let back onto the streets with mere ankle monitors, they ask. And why are they getting generous plea offers from Mears' office?

Delaney said flinging those critiques at a single person shows a misunderstanding of the nuances of responsibility in the criminal justice system. He broke down why pleas, for example, play an important role not just here but in courts throughout the country.

“One, sometimes people acknowledge they're guilty and want to accept the consequences of their guilt,” Delaney said. “Two, sometimes there are problems with a case that exist regardless of who's prosecuting it. Or three, sometimes victims or their families want to see a plea undertaken so they don't have to experience going through trial.”

Mears says his opponents are cherry-picking.

“There’s a lot of cases that you could point out where we literally get decades of prison time for individuals who have been convicted,” he said during the September forum. “You can go to the (Community Justice Campus) on any day of the week and you will see people getting on a bus, going to the Department of Correction."

With a few recent polls giving him a comfortable lead over his opponent, he seems understandably OK letting Marion County voters, and not Carrasco, rate his job performance.

“Hopefully you can vote for me — or not — based on my own merits,” he said in September.

Call IndyStar courts reporter Johnny Magdaleno at 317-273-3188 or email him at jmagdaleno@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @IndyStarJohnny

