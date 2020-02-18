Ryan Newman's wife — whom he split from 5 days ago — tweeted that she was 'praying for a safe race' just hours before his Daytona 500 crash

Getty/David Becker/Jared Tilton
- Krissie Newman, the recently separated wife of Ryan Newman, tweeted that she was "praying for a safe race" just hours before his chaotic Daytona 500 crash.
- Ryan Newman crashed on the final lap in Florida on Monday, causing his car to flip and catch fire and leaving him in serious condition at a hospital.
- "I am," Krissie Newman tweeted when asked whether she was watching the race. "Would love to see my girls in [Victory Lane] but always praying for a safe race."
- After the crash, she tweeted again, simply saying, "Omg."
- The pair announced their split last week after 16 years of marriage, saying they remained friends and would continue to raise their two daughters together.
On the race's final lap Monday evening, Ryan Newman — who was leading the race — was spun out, hitting the wall hard and then flipping into the air before his car caught fire.
His injuries were serious but not life-threatening, NASCAR said in a statement. He remains in the hospital.
Newman sent the tweet in response to a question from a follower about whether she would be watching the race, the first of the NASCAR season.
"I am," she said. "Would love to see my girls in [Victory Lane] but always praying for a safe race."
Newman also posted a photo of the ocean in response to being asked where she was watching from, to which another follower replied: "You lie, you aren't even watching." She replied with a winking emoji.
After the crash, she tweeted simply "Omg." She has not commented further since.
Ryan and Krissie Newman announced last Thursday that they would separate after 16 years of marriage. Krissie Newman, 42, described the split as amicable, saying in a statement that they would remain friends and continue to raise their two daughters together.
Ryan Newman is being treated at the Halifax Health Medical Center in Florida.
