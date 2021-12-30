Ryan Oubre on his divorce: You can’t ‘marry another race and not want to marry their culture’

The former couple tied the knot on season 12 of the Lifetime reality show “Married at First Sight”

Married at First Sight star Ryan Oubre, who is Black, is speaking out about splitting from his white co-star Clara Berghaus, and funny enough – he claims his race is the reason they called it quits.

Oubre and Berghaus tied the knot on season 12 of the Lifetime reality show, but it seems their attempt at happily ever after hit a snag when his blonde trophy wife failed to embrace his Black culture.

Ryan Oubre & Clara Berghaus / YouTube screenshot

In a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, Oubre addressed the pair’s divorce over the summer and detailed what went wrong.

“You can’t truly be open to marry another race and not want to marry their culture (or at least at the minimum understand it),” he wrote, noting that the “Black experience and Black culture are not monolithic” and are “ever-evolving and ever-changing with time.”

Oubre added: “What I can say is: walking into a family gathering and not speaking to anyone and scrolling through your phone will never fly and declining food (outside of a food allergy or avoidance) because you don’t like the way it looks won’t help either.”

Oubre, who reportedly told the show’s producers that he only wanted to date white women, went on to write that “by marrying into a different race/culture you inherently adopt parts of their identity” and “most importantly, your kids 100% will, and your kids will need you to help navigate it.”

He added: “it’s possible (all too often) to not be racist, while still being completely unaware” and that “choosing not to understand and educate yourself is a red flag.”

After sharing his truth, Twitter users have not been all that sympathetic to his failed interracial marriage, and many are roasting Oubre for his “cognitive dissonance.”

One Twitter user wrote, “I dont believe this sh*t for one second! Didn’t he say he mostly dates ww and grew up around wp. Now ALL of a sudden his “black culture” was too much for his white wife? Gtfoh”

Story continues

Did yall see this bs #RyanOubre from #MAFS posted? I dont believe this sh*t for one second! Didn't he say he mostly dates ww and grew up around wp. Now ALL of a sudden his "black culture" was too much for his white wife? Gtfoh #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/qQ1nr0NxpR — Lola Williams (@0Wait_what0) December 30, 2021

Another critic commented, “If culture is so important, he should date within his own.”

Meanwhile, Oubre has plenty of supporters showering him with love in the comments section of his Instagram post, with one follower pointing out that “being part of an interracial relationship is a sensitive balance.”

“Honestly I knew race would be an issue from the beginning,” wrote another IG user.

In the caption of his post, Oubre wrote, “Drop your questions in the comments and I’ll respond to what I can. Thanks for reading.” A follower replied, “I’m curious, did you ask the experts for a Black woman or someone who was deeply aware of the Black experience?”

At the time of this write-up, Oubre hadn’t responded to the question.

A separate follower wrote in the comments, “It would seem he’s only interested in white women without the black culture experience. It’s what he got. Maybe he should step outside of his comfort and try dating a black/interracial woman.”

Many fans of Married At First Sight seem to agree that the former couple was simply not compatible.

Oubre concluded his Instagram statement by writing that he “made a promise to Clara’s parents to be respectful” of her “regardless of the outcome” of their relationship.

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Ryan Oubre on his divorce: You can’t ‘marry another race and not want to marry their culture’ appeared first on TheGrio.