Ryan Phillippe on if his kids have seen him and Reese Witherspoon in 'Cruel Intentions'

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe are in no hurry for their kids to see “Cruel Intentions.”

Witherspoon, 45, and Phillippe, 47, co-starred in the 1999 cult drama about the complicated romantic lives of three wealthy New York teens.

CRUEL INTENTIONS (1999) REESE WITHERSPOON, RYAN PHILLIPPE CRIN 015 (Alamy Stock Photo)

They appeared together in some racy scenes in the R-rated movie, which is why they didn’t show the movie to their children, Ava Phillippe, 22, and Deacon Phillippe, 17, when they were younger.

But now that their kids are older?

"You know, I haven't checked back in with them about it now that they're both of age," Phillippe recently told E! News. "I don't know if it would be creepy for them, you know? In some ways, like if I were to think about watching my parents do some of the things that their parents do in that movie, it wouldn't be the most appetizing or appealing notion."

He added that while he knows his kids have seen clips from the movie on social media, he isn’t sure whether they have sat down and watched the entire film.

"I think it would embarrass me a little bit, you know, I still believe it very much holds up, but, it was really racy,” he said. “It was really an R-rated movie, heavy R."

Phillippe and Witherspoon were already a couple when they filmed “Cruel Intentions.” They married in 1999, the same year the movie came out, and divorced in 2008. Witherspoon married talent agent Jim Toth in 2011 and they welcomed a son, Tennessee, in 2012.

Witherspoon has also previously talked about her reluctance for her children to see her and their dad in “Cruel Intentions.”

They "have no interest in seeing me in a movie,” she said on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in 2018. "Especially seeing me and their dad, like, having sex in a movie. It's so weird.”