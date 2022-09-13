Ryan Reynolds documents his first colonoscopy to raise awareness about cancer screening

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney invite cameras to document their first colonoscopy in order to raise awareness about cancer screening. "CBS Mornings" has the first look, and Dr. Jon LaPook explains who should get screened and why more younger adults are being diagnosed.

Recommended Stories

  • Tori Spelling's Best Friend and "Guncle" Scout Masterson Dead at 48

    Following the death of her best friend Scout Masterson, Tori Spelling penned a heartbreaking tribute to the "unbelievably kind" publicist.

  • Wisconsin releases week 3 injury report for contest vs. New Mexico State

    Eight players ruled out, and four others listed as out for the season in Wisconsin's injury report for week 3 vs. New Mexico State:

  • Even during record heat, surprisingly few people go to L.A. cooling centers. Why?

    To address the scorching heat, L.A. has set up cooling centers. But most Angelenos choose to hunker down in a sliver of shade.

  • With near-perfect first half, Geno Smith seems to be the point guard Pete Carroll wanted

    Pete Carroll has often referred to his ideal quarterback as a point guard. So far, Geno Smith seems to fit the description.

  • Renting but Thinking About Buying a House? Suze Orman Warns Against Making This 'Rookie Mistake'

    If you are currently renting a property and are thinking about buying a home, it's vital you go into the purchasing process fully informed. You'll be making a huge commitment and you absolutely need to ensure that your mortgage payment and other new housing costs will be affordable for you. Unfortunately, finance expert Suze Orman warns that many people make a dangerous mistake when deciding how much house they can afford to buy for their first property.

  • LeAnn Rimes, Eddie Cibrian Show Off Impressive Couples Workout on Instagram

    Couples who workout together, stay together.

  • A pregnant South Carolina woman is 'struggling for the life of her baby' as she serves 4 years in prison after verbal encounter with police during BLM protests, her lawyer says

    "She's spending four years in jail and pregnant and struggling for the life of her baby because she's loud and Black. It's an absolute travesty of justice," her lawyer said.

  • Hailey Bieber's Blue Bikini is On Sale for Less Than $15

    Okay, Mrs. Bieber, we see you 👀

  • Foreign leaders attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral have been advised to fly commercial and will be bussed in groups: 'Can you imagine Joe Biden on the bus?'

    The UK has sent a list of suggestions to foreign leaders and their spouses attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral on September 19.

  • Britney Spears’s wedding was missing something and Drew Barrymore loved it

    Spears skipped one particular part of a traditional wedding reception, and Barrymore couldn’t have been happier.

  • Des Moines teen sex trafficking victim who killed alleged rapist returns to court Tuesday

    Testimony in the first day of the sentencing hearing for an Iowa teen who killed her rapist went long Wednesday. She will be back in court Tuesday.

  • Jimmy Kimmel backlash, powerful speeches, 'Good Burger' reunion and all the Emmys highs and lows

    During the 74th Emmy Awards monday night, there were a lot of standing ovations for incredible moments like Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph's incredible speech in which she belted out a song, and when actress Selma Blair took the stage to present the award for Outstanding Drama Series. However, one person spent part of the night doing the total opposite of standing. Jimmy Kimmel was dragged out onto the stage by actor Will Arnett, before he announced the winner for Best Writing in a Comedy Series. As Abbott Elementary creator and writer Quinta Brunson took the stage to accept her award, she peered down at Kimmel, saying "Jimmy, wake up. I won. Jimmy?" However, Kimmel committed to his bit, laying right at the base of the mic stand throughout her entire acceptance speech without budging. Fortunately, Brunson didn't mind it too much as she proceeded to give her acceptance speech and later told the press backstage, "I don’t know. I know Jimmy Kimmel. The bit didn’t bother me. Honestly, Jimmy gave me my first big late night spot, he was one of the first people to see Abbott Elementary. He was the first person to message me on Instagram. He was so excited it was going to be on ABC. I was happy it was Jimmy. He’s one of the comedy godfathers. Tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him." However, viewers did not love Kimmel's bit and took to social media with scathing tweets. Of course, the rest of the night's winners did not have to accept their awards with a passed out human at their feet. In fact, the night was filled with some very powerful and emotional speeches. When the Abbott Elementary star took the stage to accept her award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, the first thing that came out of her mouth were the lyrics to Dianne Reeves's 1993 song "Endangered Species." "I am an endangered species/ But I sing no victim's song/ I am a woman, I am an artist/ and I know where my voice belongs," belted Ralph, who then launched into a powerful speech as she stated, "To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your treatment wasn't, wouldn't, couldn't come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like this is what striving looks like and don't you ever, ever give up on you, because if you get a quinta Brunson in your corner, if you get a husband like mine in your corner, if you get children like mine in your corner, and if you've got friends like everybody who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me. Thank you." Literally everyone there and at home watching were blown away by Ralph's empowering speech and moment which was easily the biggest and best highlight of the night. Some even called it "the best Emmys award speech in history." Rapper Lizzo, who won the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program for Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Grrrls, got emotional Monday as she shared, "First of all, I'm very emotional, and the trophy is nice but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me. The stories that they shared, they're not that unique, they just don't get the platform telling stories. Let's just tell more stories. When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me." Later in the night, Zendaya won her second Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy award for her incredible performance in Season 2 of Euphoria, and eloquently shared, "My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people and I just want to say thank you to everyone who shared their story with me. I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue, or feels like you are a Rue, I want you to know that I am so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and carry them with her. Thank you so much." A few of the winners pointed out how once they hit the stage they only had 30 seconds to give their acceptance speech, but when The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge accepted her award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV movie, the veteran actress was rudely cut off by not one but two walk-off tunes. "Wait. Hold on. Wait. Hold on. Wait, hold on… okay," said Coolidge as she ultimately accepted her cut off and hilariously started dancing to the upbeat song telling her to wrap it up. While most of the night's presenters were announced ahead of time, a few A-listers surprised the audience Monday night like the Queen of Media herself, Oprah Winfrey, who presented the Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie award to Michael Keaton for Dopesick, former Voice judge and music superstar Kelly Clarkson who presented Zendaya with her award, Selma Blair who presented the big award of the night – Outstanding Drama Series to Succession, and former SNL comedian Pete Davidson who made his first big public appearance since his split from Kim Kardashian. Davidson provided some laughs before presenting the award for Outstanding Comedy Series to Ted Lasso, when he took the time to praise his former SNL cast member Kenan Thompson and joked, "This is just like SNL because Kenan is doing all the work and I'm refusing to say what the writers want." However, maybe one of the most exciting surprise cameos of the night was the Good Burger reunion between Thompson and his co-star Kel Mitchell, likely to promote a possible Good Burger 2 sequel, which Thompson recently teased.

  • A 71-year-old Black woman who won $20,000 at a casino is now suing Michigan bank for racial discrimination after employees refused to cash her check

    "It's just overwhelming that I have to go through all of this," said Lizzie Pugh, a 71-year-old retiree of Detroit public schools.

  • House of the Dragon Recap: Rhaenyra and Daemon Get Uncomfortably Close as Viserys Fires Otto

    A year after his impressive victory at the Stepstones, Daemon returns to King's Landing to bend the knee

  • As Ukrainian forces surge, how might Putin spin the war? A glorious, fantastic success!

    Ukrainian soldiers appear to have Russian troops on their heels. But Russian officials want everyone to know things are going exactly as planned.

  • NFL Winners and Losers: The A.J. Brown trade might be a game-changer for the Eagles

    The Eagles are 1-0, thanks in large part to their new No. 1 receiver.

  • A dentist created toothbrushes with self-cleaning bristles that double as dental floss, and Amazon shoppers absolutely love them

    You have to try them for yourself.

  • Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak Joke About Their 'Insanely Complicated' Relationship While Presenting at Emmys

    Longtime friends Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak presented the trophy for writing for a limited or anthology series or movie at the 2022 Emmy Awards Monday

  • Camilla's new title, explained: What's the difference between queen and 'Queen Consort'?

    Wondering why King Charles III's wife, Camilla, will be crowned "Queen Consort" after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II? We explain.

  • Wisconsin tight end Clay Cundiff dropped the ball on Saturday. Graham Mertz insists his teammate will pick it up and run with it.

    UW's Graham Mertz on Clay Cundiff: "He is one of the strongest dudes I know. He is going to keep fighting. He is going to be a hell of a tight end."