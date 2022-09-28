Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman explain how 'Deadpool 3' addresses Wolverine's death in 'Logan'

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman explained how "Deadpool 3" addresses the "Logan" ending.

Audiences are concerned it'll ruin the "Logan" timeline and its emotional ending.

Director James Mangold also said that he's excited to see what the duo does with the sequel.

It's official: Hugh Jackman will pick up those adamantium claws again to reprise his iconic role as Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds in "Deadpool 3."

Jackman first played the mutant in 2000's "X-Men," before appearing in multiple films over the years up until James Mangold's "Logan" in 2017.

Fans online were quick to debate whether Wolverine's return would ruin the "Logan" timeline, which follows an older version of the hero as he defends his young clone in a dystopian future, before ultimately sacrificing himself to save her.

It was an emotional send-off for Logan, but Reynolds and Jackman reassured fans in a new video that they're not touching the "Logan" canon.

In the clip, the duo discusses whether "Deadpool 3" does away with Wolverine's emotional death by resurrecting him. Thankfully, the "Free Guy" star says: "'Logan' takes place in 2029, totally separate thing. Logan died in 'Logan.' Not touching that."

But the jokes keep on coming because right as the duo are about to explain the full plot of the film, "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" by Wham! plays over the audio, so we can't make out what they're saying.

Although that doesn't stop Reynolds and Jackman from acting out several fight scenes by pretending to stab each other with claws and swords. If this is the marketing they're doing just to announce the sequel, it's clear they're going to have a lot of fun actually working on it.

The actors have already got the support of "Logan" director James Mangold, who initially took to Twitter with a GIF of Wolverine getting impaled by another enhanced clone. Although many fans took it as a sign that he didn't approve of the news, Mangold explained that he was just as excited as everyone else.

"Oh my gosh! Everybody chill. Just kidding! I'm all good!" he tweeted.

The director, who's currently working on "Indiana Jones 5," went on to explain there are plenty of ways Wolverine can return. "LOGAN will always be there. Multiverse or prequel, time warp or wormhole, canon or non-canon or even without a rationale," he said.

Mangold added his full support for both actors involved, writing: "I cannot wait to see what madness my dear friends @VancityReynolds and @RealHughJackman cook up!"

"Deadpool 3" is set for release on September 9, 2024.

Read the original article on Insider