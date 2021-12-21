Ryan Reynolds is mistaken for this actor at his local pizza parlor — and he won’t correct them

Ryan Reynolds hasn’t won an Oscar, but he gets mixed up with someone who has.

The “Deadpool” star says a pizza parlor where he regularly eats has employees who think he’s Ben Affleck.

“There’s a pizza place in the East Village in New York that I’ve been going to for years,” he told the "Dear Hank and John" podcast. “They believe I’m Ben Affleck and I’ve never corrected them.”

Ryan Reynolds says he plays along when he's mistaken for Ben Affleck. (Getty Images)

“I feel it would not go over well if I revealed (it),” he added.

Reynolds says he doesn’t get any free food and he just plays along.

“I do everything normal like everybody else,” he said. “They just think I’m Ben Affleck and they’ll ask how J.Lo is and I’m like, ‘Great, good.’ I get the pizza and off I go.”

He also says he has the right temperament to continue making the workers think he is Affleck.

“What I think makes it so believable with them is that I look so mildly sort of put out by a celebrity getting asked again about my life and the movies and I sort of look like I … when I leave, I think they sort of think, ‘I don’t think Ben Affleck’s amused by us,’” he said.

The “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” star isn’t the only A-lister people think Reynolds is. That’s because he says he has been mixed up with Ryan Gosling as well and he used to have fun with the confusion when asked about the difference between them.

“I said, ‘Well the difference is easy to spot. Ryan Gosling has blond hair and Ryan Reynolds is a (bleep),” he joked.

Reynolds also says it’s good Gosling was in “The Notebook” instead of him.

“That would have failed horrendously,” he joked.

“It would have been worse,” he added. “I promise you. It would have been unwatchable.”