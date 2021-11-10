Ryan Reynolds reacts to People’s Sexiest Man Alive, Paul Rudd: ‘Don’t blow this’

Ryan Reynolds has a few thoughts about Paul Rudd being People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2021.

“Of course it is. I just heard about this this morning. I'm very excited. I think that this opportunity will be wasted on him, like so many before him,” he joked Wednesday on TODAY. “He’s going to play it shy. He’s going to play it bashful, humble. If I know what I knew now, I wouldn’t. You got to seize this opportunity.”

Reynolds, of course, won the honor in 2010, and he proved he is as funny as he is handsome when he ruminated over how he would handle things differently if he was named Sexiest Man Alive today.

“If I got it now, I’m not saying I would leave my family, but they would need to go on without me,” he quipped. “I would roam the world clutching my dog-eared People magazine, going from town to town, sewing my wild oats like some sort of nude, magical gardener. It would be amazing.”

Reynolds, who stars alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in the action comedy “Red Notice,” hopes Rudd listens to his words of wisdom.

“Don’t blow this, Rudd,” he said. “If you’re there, do not blow this opportunity. Run like the wind.”

Reynolds is also at the center of a TikTok trend that captures straight men who are captivated watching him on screen. He takes it all in stride, noting he’d like to expand his fanbase.

“Clearly, I need to work on gay men, as well. Just straight men? Why? OK,” he joked, while trying to find the right words.

Reynolds, of course, is just as busy off-screen as he is on. He and wife Blake Lively are the parents of three daughters, James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. He said life at home is anything but quiet.

“It’s absolute mayhem. You’re just every day clinging by the skin of your teeth,” he said.

The youngest of four boys himself, Reynolds said his girls are giving him all he can handle.

“I was always afraid I would have boys, but now that I have girls, I realize I should not have been afraid,” he said. “I should have wanted boys, as well. They’re just as rough.”