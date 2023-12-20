Ryan Reynolds recreates Wham!'s Last Christmas cover with Rob McElhenney

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has channelled iconic pop duo Wham!'s Christmas classic 'Last Christmas' in fan-edited photos, alongside It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney.

The pair, who co-own Wrexham football club, have had their faces superimposed onto George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley in a Photoshopped series inspired by the duo's record sleeves.

The photos were originally posted to X (formerly Twitter) by Wrexham fan @DarthPunk69, with McElhenney re-posting two snaps from the single 'Last Christmas' and the album Fantastic to his Instagram account.

Further images on X show the duo as Michael and Ridgeley in another 'Last Christmas' cover and on the cover of the Make It Big album.

McElhenney's post has received over 120,000 likes, with many fans sharing their delight at the edited pictures in the comments.

"This is the best thing on the internet today," one user commented, while another joked, "Christmas ruined. Knew I could depend on you two."

'Last Christmas' by Wham! was released in 1984 and remains one of the most popular festive tunes to date. Upon its release in 1984, it spent five consecutive weeks at number two in the UK Singles Chart (only held off by Band Aid's 'Do They Know It's Christmas').

The track only reached number 1 for the first time in the UK in January 2021, and this year, it's in contention to become Christmas number one for the first time.

McElhenney and Reynolds purchased Wrexham AFC in 2021, with the series Welcome to Wrexham covering the deal and subsequent management of the third-oldest professional association football club in the world under the pair's ownership.

The Emmy-nominated series recently aired its second season, opening with a visit from King Charles III and closing with an open-top bus parade marking both the men's and women's teams' promotions.

Welcome to Wrexham is available to stream on Disney+ in the UK and Hulu in the US.



