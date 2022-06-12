Ryan Reynolds Thought His Career Was Over After Accidentally Giving Denzel Washington 2 Black Eyes in 2012: 'I Wanted To Die'￼￼￼￼

Ryan Reynolds accidentally gave Denzel Washington two black eyes in 2012, and he's still mortified by that to this day.

While appearing on an episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Reynolds opened up about the incident, which took place on the set of his and Washington's 2012 film Safe House.

Though the scene required Reynolds to "smash" Washington in the face, he wasn't expecting to actually injure the veteran actor.

In Safe House, Reynolds played a CIA agent trying to interrogate Washington’s character. He told Letterman that on the second day of shooting, they were filming a scene “in an out-of-control” car and that they were not using stunt doubles.

“There’s a scene in the movie … where he crawls through the trunk in the back and he grabs me and chokes me. We were really driving a car at top speed,” Reynolds told Letterman, as reported by Insider. “He and I are in this out-of-control car, and my corner of my head — I felt it hit his eye so hard I was sure that it split wide open.”

Ryan Reynolds was convinced his career was over.

“I’m thinking I’m going to be sent home via crematorium — like, it’s over right now, this is it, not only my career but my actual pulse will cease,” he said.

But luckily for Reynolds, Washington was a good sport about it.

"He was fine. He was like, 'Hey, accidents happen. Let's do it again. We'll shoot it from the other side so we can keep shooting so we don't see this,'" Reynolds recalled his co-star saying.

“We did it again. I got the other eye, Dave,” the actor said. “For a minute he looked like a Christmas ornament.”

Reynolds ended his story by sharing, “Yeah, I wanted to die.”