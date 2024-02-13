Ryan Reynolds trolls Blake Lively's Super Bowl appearance

Ryan Reynolds has trolled his wife Blake Lively following her appearance at Super Bowl LVIII.

The star was seen in the stands alongside Taylor Swift and Ice Spice as the Kansas City Chiefs (led by Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce) beat the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, and now Reynolds has referenced her appearance on his social media channels.

“Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?” he wrote on Instagram, referencing the release of the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The comment section was similarly filled with light remarks, with one fan joking: “I may be wrong but I think she’s at the Taylor Swift concert."

"Your wife’s hair has stolen the show," another added.

While Lively was enjoying a spot of American Football, Reynolds was busy laying the groundwork for the latest entry in the MCU series, which sees Hugh Jackman reprise his role as Wolverine after previously retiring.

Coincidently — or perhaps not — Swift has been linked with a role in the film, though Reynolds wasn’t giving up any secrets as he remarked: “Yeah, I've heard that one. I love it. I think it is a sign of how eager people are to get a peek behind the curtain in this world. Every single one of these secrets and spoilers will be revealed on July 26.”

Director Shawn Levy also commented on the rumours, explaining: “I’m going across the board. 'No comment' because that's a double whammy. That's Taylor-related. And it's MCU-related. I'm no dummy. You're going to have to wait and see.”

Whilst fans will have to wait to see if Swift makes an appearance, Jackman did recently confirm that filming had been completed, writing: “What a ride!!! I’ve loved every minute of making this movie. Well not the training and diet but the other 93.2%. To the best cast and crew, thank you! You are all aces.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is in cinemas on July 26.

