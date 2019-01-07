Ryan Seacrest slammed for wearing Time's Up bracelet at the Golden Globes

Ryan Seacrest is facing some criticism for donning a Time's Up bracelet on the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

The TV host, 44, showed off the black bracelet Sunday in support of the movement, which is dedicated to confronting abuse of power and promoting workplace equality. However, social media users were quick to point out that Seacrest himself has been accused of sexual misconduct.

In February, Seacrest's former stylist Suzie Hardy claimed in a Variety story that she was subjected to unwanted touching by the talk show host for years. Seacrest denied the allegations against him and an internal E! Network investigation cleared him of any misconduct.

Seacrest kept his place on "Live With Kelly and Ryan," as host of the E!'s red carpet coverage, as host of his syndicated radio show and as host of "American Idol" on ABC. His co-host Kelly Ripa declared on the show that it was a "privilege" to work with him.

That didn't stop viewers from calling him out.

User @SVBizRosie asked: "Is #RyanSeacrest, someone who was credibly accused of sexual harassment, really wearing a #TimesUp bracelet on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet?!"

Is #RyanSeacrest, someone who was credibly accused of sexual harassment, really wearing a #TimesUp bracelet on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet?! Please address this @eentertainment and @TIMESUPNOW! 😐🧐👎🏻 — Rosellen Downey (@SVBizRosie) January 6, 2019

@Mikalapaula stated many people have not forgotten the allegations against Seacrest: "What gives Ryan Seacrest the ego to wear a #TimesUp bracelet? Does he think we forgot? My dude, the time for you is not today."

What gives Ryan Seacrest the ego to wear a #TimesUp bracelet? Does he think we forgot? My dude, the time for you is not today. https://t.co/EPOXzlGFtk — mikalapaula (@mikalapaula) January 6, 2019

@GML07 called Seacrest's accessory "awkward," because he was "accused of abusing his power."

Ryan Seacrest wearing a #TimesUp bracelet. Awkward, no? Since he was accused of abusing his power. #goldenglobes — George (@GML07) January 6, 2019

@Eloyonair tweeted, "Ryan Seacrest wearing a #TimesUp bracelet really is the definition of irony, isn’t it?"

Ryan Seacrest wearing a #TimesUp bracelet really is the definition of irony, isn’t it? #GoldenGlobes — Cardi E (@eloyonair) January 6, 2019

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ryan Seacrest slammed for wearing Time's Up bracelet at the Golden Globes