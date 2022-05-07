Ryan Skeels hired by Adrian Public Schools to be district's next technology director

ADRIAN — Two new hires, including the new technology director for Adrian Public Schools, were recently approved by the Adrian Board of Education.

Ryan Skeels, a veteran school technology specialist at the Adrian schools, was approved as the district’s next technology director. An interview selection committee first recommended Skeels’ appointment to the position, and the board followed through with the approval.

The other hire approved at the board's April 25 meeting was teacher Devin Dusseau-Bates, who will become a part of the Michener Elementary School fifth grade team for the 2022-23 school year. Both Skeels and Dusseasu-Bates were present at the meeting.

Prior to coming to the Adrian schools, Skeels was a technology specialist at the Lenawee Intermediate School District. There, the release said, he assisted a number of schools throughout Lenawee County in technology support services.

Skeels obtained his degree in networking from Jackson College and has obtained additional certificates, the release said.

Dusseau-Bates joins Adrian with 12 years of teaching experience under her belt, all at Britton Deerfield Schools. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education from Siena Heights University. Her appointment to the fifth grade position was also recommended to the board for approval by a selection committee from the elementary school.

