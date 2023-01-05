Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$57m in the last 12 months

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for Ryan Specialty Holdings

Ryan Specialty Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman & CEO Patrick Ryan bought US$18m worth of shares at a price of US$38.36 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$41.64. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Ryan Specialty Holdings share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 1.53m shares for US$57m. On the other hand they divested 25.00k shares, for US$1.1m. In total, Ryan Specialty Holdings insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Ryan Specialty Holdings is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Ryan Specialty Holdings. In total, insiders bought US$57m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Story continues

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Ryan Specialty Holdings insiders own 6.1% of the company, worth about US$657m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Ryan Specialty Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Ryan Specialty Holdings insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Ryan Specialty Holdings.

But note: Ryan Specialty Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here