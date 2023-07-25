Ryan Strange named new chief of the Galion Police Department after stint as interim chief

Ryan Strange is the new chief of the Galion Police Department.

The appointment became effective Monday morning, Matt Echelberry, communications director for the city of Galion, announced in a news release.

"He was selected after an assessment process developed by PRADCO, which specializes in assessing leadership positions in the safety forces," Echelberry wrote.

Former chief Marc Rodriguez was fired in 2022

Strange had been acting as the city's interim police chief since last year, when Marc Rodriguez, the city's former police chief, was let go.

Rodriguez became chief in May of 2021, was placed on paid leave in August of 2022, and fired in December of 2022. The termination was affirmed by members of the Galion Civil Service Commission in February.

Strange in 14th year with the department

Strange joined the Galion Police Department in 2009 as a patrol officer and has served as a lieutenant for almost five years, according to the news release.

"He was a member of the Special Response Team (SRT) and became a detective in 2021," Echelberry wrote. "Strange has also completed the FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (LEEDA) trilogy leadership training, which has been offering leadership and management training to law enforcement agencies nationwide since 2002."

The new chief is excited that the position he's been filling for nearly a year is now his permanently.

"I look forward to the next chapter for the police department," Strange said in the news release. "We have a great team that is passionate about serving the community."

