Ryan Walters blames teachers, media for fallout over erroneously paid teacher bonuses

State schools Superintendent Ryan Walters accused the media of “incomplete,” “inaccurate” and “premature” reporting on issues within a teachers’ bonus program in a memo to state legislative leaders this week.

In the memo obtained by The Oklahoman, Walters also said “several teachers misrepresented their experience and qualifications,” appearing to blame them for the fallout after the Oklahoma State Department of Education wrongly paid bonuses to those teachers. The errors have led to attempts by the agency to claw back thousands of dollars from the teachers, an effort that has not received a positive reaction from lawmakers.

Among those who have come out against the attempted clawback are the chairman of the state Senate’s education committee, Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond; Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, the chairwoman of the House’s education committee; and Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, the chairman of the House’s education appropriations and budget subcommittee.

None of their names were on Walters’ memo, which was addressed to House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City.

“A lot of misinformation has been put out by the press regarding the teacher signing bonus,” Walters wrote. “I wanted to provide you with some corrections and add additional context about some of that information. The press has jumped the gun on their reporting, excluded vital details on the contracts and our auditing system, and ignored the overwhelming success of the program.”

Ryan Walters, Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction, speaks during a school board meeting at the Oklahoma Capitol in Oklahoma City, on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

Ryan Walters defends education department's handling of attempted clawbacks

Last week, a story published by the nonprofit news organizations Oklahoma Watch and StateImpact Oklahoma reported at least nine teachers have received letters from the OSDE, demanding they pay back the bonuses they received by the end of February. Bonus amounts ranged from $15,000 to $50,000. The report said at least $290,000 was overpaid to teachers who were either not qualified for the bonus or qualified for a lower amount.

On Thursday, the day the initial report was released, Walters defended his agency’s attempts to claw back the money from teachers. He smirked when asked if he thought that was a bad public-relations look for the OSDE: “What my concern is (is) getting good, high-quality people in the classroom and being a good steward of taxpayer dollars, so that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”

In the memo to Treat and McCall, Walters doubled down on that line of thinking.

“We are exploring every option to ensure that teachers honor the intent of the contract they signed while ensuring accountability for taxpayers,” Walters wrote. “…Do not let the success of the program be overshadowed by incomplete and inaccurate reporting by the media.”

What does the application for the Oklahoma teacher bonuses contain?

Walters’ memo claimed that more than “500 teachers were recruited to Oklahoma classrooms through this program. "This has been the most successful teacher recruitment initiative in state history, and I am extremely proud of the work my staff put into designing, launching, and implementing this program in such a quick turnaround.”

In previous testimony before the House budget subcommittee, Walters said 173 teachers received the maximum $50,000 bonus. That number included 67 out-of-state teachers who moved to Oklahoma, he said.

The Oklahoman also obtained a copy of the application, which was a document created using Microsoft Forms software. On the first page of the form, it says the bonuses are for certified teachers who commit to teach in pre-kindergarten through third grade classrooms and pre-K through 12th grade special education classrooms in Oklahoma public-school districts for five years beginning with the 2023-24 academic year. It also said the bonus structure would focus on teachers who committed to teach in a rural or high-poverty district.

“Eligible teachers cannot be employed in an Oklahoma public school district during the 2022-2023 academic year,” the form read.

Applicants were asked to answer only four questions:

“Eligible certified area(s) for employment,” with “PreK-3” and “Special Education PK-12” options

“Select the one option that best defines you as an eligible, certified teacher,” with eight options listed, to determine number of years of experience, if they’d be teaching in a rural or high-poverty school district, if they were special education teachers and if they were from out of state.

“Certification areas,” again with eight options, such as early childhood, elementary education, special education, etc.

“Certification states,” also with eight options, including Oklahoma.

Teachers also were asked to list their teaching license number and which Oklahoma school district they expected to work in during the 2023-24 academic year.

Media reports about teacher bonus-program issues were 'premature,' Ryan Walters says

Walters said “the press reported prematurely while the program was in the midst of its verification process” but that the bonus program was working exactly as designed. He claimed that federal regulations required the claw backs but did not specify which laws made that so.

“If other options are exhausted, and the claw back mechanism must be triggered, OSDE will follow the terms of the contract and federal guidance to stay compliant with our usage of federal funds,” Walters said. “The teachers that signed the contract were aware of the terms of the contract, what would trigger a claw back, and what the qualifications were for the bonus.

“The reporting on this program has ignored the terms of the contract and the guidance around the use of federal funds. This has left you in the legislature and those in the public with an incomplete and inaccurate picture of the teacher signing bonus program. This is a program that I am passionate about continuing in the future, and I do not want to let premature and incomplete reporting block the success of this program.”Walters has asked the Legislature for more money to expand the bonus program during the next fiscal year.

