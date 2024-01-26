Ryan Walters defends decision to 'claw back teachers' bonuses paid in error

State schools Superintendent Ryan Walters defended Thursday the Oklahoma Department of Education's demand that some teachers pay back bonuses they apparently received in error. The teachers said they had spent at least part of the bonus before the errors were discovered.

According to a story published by the non-profit news organization Oklahoma Watch, at least nine teachers have received letters from the department demanding they pay back the bonuses they received by the end of February. Bonus amounts ranged from $15,000 to $50,000. The report said at least $290,000 was overpaid to teachers who were either not qualified for the bonus or qualified for a lower amount.

Following Thursday's State Board of Education meeting Walters told media the teacher signing bonus program “is the most successful” program in the state’s history and that the department had received criticism for putting in “claw back measures.”

Ryan Walters, Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Oklahoma Watch reported the department did not verify teachers’ application information before the funds were disbursed. It quoted teachers who said they had spent at least some of the money and that paying it back — especially by the end of February — would cause serious financial issues for them. They noted some of the bonus money had been withheld for taxes.

Asked by reporters why the money was sent out before teachers’ qualifications were verified, Walters said the qualifications were "ongoing." He said the teachers who signed on are required “to do certain things moving forward.”

“There are certain issues at play here that cause us to continue to come back and make sure over a five-year period they continue to stay around with those qualifications,” Walters said, adding that teachers applied, but then the department had their own accounting processes in place.

“… if any individual lied throughout the process, did not agree to follow the stipulations … we will claw back those dollars,” he said.

'Once you give something away, you give it away,' lawmaker says

State Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, who serves as the Oklahoma House's Appropriations Sub-Committee Chair for Education, said demanding money back from the bonuses is a problem and he’s concerned about the program.

“Once you give something away, you give it away,” he told The Oklahoman.

McBride said it would be difficult to claw the money back, and said he wants to find a way for the legislature to work with the State Department of Education to address the issue. McBride added that he’d rather see bonuses paid out over time, leaving room to correct mistakes, rather than in one lump sum.

Members of the state Board of Education, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Rep. Mickey Dollens, D-Oklahoma City, said as a former teacher, he knows how difficult it can be financially to make ends meet. “These people are facing financial ruin because of lack of due diligence at the Department of Education,” he said.

Dollens said the department should absorb those costs for its mistake, but added the attorney general should weigh in.

“As a leader, you have to take accountability, and that means not only when things go well, but when things go wrong,” he said. “…to just dismiss it and say it’s nothing but a claw back, we’re going to carry on is a lack of leadership, it’s a lack of empathy and teachers deserve better.”

Better oversight at the Department of Education is needed to prevent “carrot and stick” schemes that fall through and are causing financial destitution for Oklahoma teachers, who already have it tough in this state, Dollens said.

Murray Evans and Scott Carter contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Ryan Walters defends demanding teacher bonuses paid in error back