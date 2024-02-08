Ryan Walters mocks PETA in burger video after group joins Oklahoma's Ten Commandments debate

Ryan Walters, Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction, speaks during a school board meeting at the Oklahoma Capitol in Oklahoma City, on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

State schools Superintendent Ryan Walters won’t be going vegan any time soon, if a recent social media post is any indication.

After state Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, filed a bill that would require the Ten Commandments to be displayed in all public-school classrooms in Oklahoma, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sent Olsen a letter, dated Feb. 2, asking him to file similar legislation to request that PETA’s “Ten Vegan Commandments” also be displayed.

PETA’s list “encourage(s) people to lead moral, principled lives and practice nonviolence by ditching meat, eggs, and dairy and otherwise refraining from exploiting or mistreating individuals of any species,” according to a news release the group posted on its website.

As state superintendent, Walters has developed a reputation as a conservative firebrand. In a post Wednesday on X (formerly known as Twitter), Walters said he’d also received a copy of the letter.

Hey @peta , thanks for reaching out. This is a special message for you! pic.twitter.com/kypqvWOlPA — Superintendent Ryan Walters (@RyanWaltersSupt) February 7, 2024

“I have a special response for PETA,” Walters said, then reached under his desk and revealed a bag from McDonald’s, from which he pulled out a hamburger. He then took a bite.

“The burgers are great here in Oklahoma and you’re welcome for lunch any time,” Walters said.

PETA responded to Walters’ post on X.

“This is disrespectful, defensive, and out of touch with constituents faced with ill health and a climate crisis and those hoping to abate cruelty and violence on factory farms and in slaughterhouses,” PETA’s post said.

