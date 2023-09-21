Ryan Walters, OSDE files motion to dismiss case against establishing virtual religious charter school

TechCrunch

Capsule, a startup that's been putting AI to use in video editing, is releasing its product to the public, after three years in development. The company's enterprise-focused AI editor aims not to replace the humans involved in video editing, but to help content and marketing teams produce video 10 times faster than before, the company claims. To do so, Capsule addressed a number of pain points it heard from customers, including the difficulties around video editing and use of motion graphics, the demands of strict brand guidelines and the need to collaborate on video projects.