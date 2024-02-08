Ryan Walters wants the private school tax credit cap removed. Lawmakers say that's unlikely

Oklahoma's school choice tax credit program was set up with a maximum budget of $150 million for 2024, rising to $200 million for 2025 and $250 million for 2026.

State schools Superintendent Ryan Walters is calling for removal of the financial cap on the state’s school choice tax credit program, but state legislators involved in negotiating the creation of the program last year said Wednesday that idea was a non-starter.

The program was set up with a maximum budget of $150 million for 2024, rising to $200 million for 2025 and $250 million for 2026. Households with income of $150,000 and below receive first preference in the program.

According to the most recent numbers provided by the Oklahoma Tax Commission — as of Jan. 3 — more than 30,000 applications had been received, with about 45% being priority applicants and 55% considered non-priority. As of that date, about 11,600 priority applications had been approved for about $70 million in total credits.

Ryan Walters, Oklahoma state schools superintendent, speaks Jan. 25 during an Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting at the Oklahoma Capitol.

The priority application period ended Monday, the same day the Oklahoma State Board of Education held a special late-afternoon meeting to vote on accreditation requests made by private schools in Shawnee and Tulsa, which were seeking to make their patrons eligible to apply for the tax credits.

Ryan Walters says he does not want to see families miss out due to cap, but lawmakers are skeptical

While effusively praising the two schools and the tax-credit program, Walters called for cap removal.

“I don’t want there to be a cap,” he said. “I don’t want a family to sign up one day and go, ‘Oh, it’s hit the cap. We don’t get it.’ I want every family that signs up for a program like this, they should be able to choose the school of their choice. They should have that availability. That’s my one concern moving forward — my biggest concern moving forward, I should say — is that we have a cap."

Walters added: “There unfortunately one day will be a family that gets told, ‘I’m sorry, somebody has a higher priority than you, or someone signed up before you.’ I don’t want any family to have that moving forward.”

Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, helped negotiate details of the program last year as the chairman of the House’s education budget subcommittee. He said Wednesday he didn’t see “any reason to change it.”

Oklahoma state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters, left, and House education committee Chairman Mark McBride speak Jan. 10 before a meeting.

“My reaction is that (program) was agreed on by both the House and Senate,” McBride said. “There were 148 of us. Not everyone agreed on it, but this was the outcome.”

Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, was a member of the Senate’s negotiating team on the deal. Told of Walters’ thoughts, Pemberton said simply, “That’s not going to happen.”

House Democrats already dislike the tax-credit program, referring to it as a "parental choice voucher scheme" and also oppose any expansion of it."We know (Gov. Kevin Stitt) has an interest to eliminate the cap on those vouchers," said House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City. "That's certainly something we will fight against. Those are taxpayer dollars that he wants to go back to those ... who are already sending their children to private schools. We need to invest in public education and put public dollars in public schools."

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka — asked Monday if there was any appetite to increase the size of the program — didn’t give a direct answer.

Speaker of the House Charles McCall listens Jan. 29 to the proceedings during a special session of the Oklahoma Legislature.

“I think Oklahoma has the best model, with the tax credit, for parents being able to make decisions on where their child goes to school, whether it’s public school, whether it’s homeschool, whether it’s private school,” McCall said. “We have a mechanism where the taxpayers of the state of Oklahoma get to see their tax dollars, per se, go to support the education choice that they feel like is best for their child. That’s great.”

McCall said there would be a bill considered during the current legislative session to “tweak” the tax-credit program, based on recommendations from the Tax Commission, but didn’t provide specifics.

“I think one of the best long-term outcomes of that piece of legislation is now, for the first time in the state of Oklahoma, we have all educational organizations in the same proverbial boat, rowing in the same direction,” he said. “Whatever we do with funding directly corresponds with everybody that’s within that educational space.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Ryan Walters wants Oklahoma private school tax credit cap removed