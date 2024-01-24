Ryan Webb, who caused backlash by identifying as 'woman of color,' will seek re-election

Controversial Delaware County Council member Ryan Webb said he is running for re-election.

Webb, who drew national attention last year when he declared on social media that he identified as "a woman of color," says he will be running in the May 7 Republican primary to retain his at-large seat on the Delaware County Council.

"I know that is a little bit of a surprise to some people," Webb said. "A lot of people were thinking I was going to be running for (county) commissioner. I was considering running for commissioner and I probably will be running for commissioner at some point."

Webb said he planned to work for more transparency in county government and focus on county finances on behalf of taxpayers if voters re-elect him.

The council member, who is nearing the end of his first four-year term, announced on social media in April 2023 that he was now identifying as a "woman of color" − specifically a lesbian, Native American woman − but would not be switching his pronouns to reflect the change.

Webb's announcement caused a backlash that brought critics to county council meetings, with many demanding the conservative council member resign for mocking transgender people.

"I know better. We all do," said Charlize Jamieson, a transgender female who went to council to object to Webb's statements. "I know better because of his history of making hateful anti-trans statements on social media and disrespecting one's pronouns. He has purposely and intentionally misgendered me, ridiculing my own gender identity. That is not something transgender people do to one another."

Over time, complaints at council meetings about Webb's social media posts died down. In October, Webb declared in a press release that he no longer identified as being transgender.

Webb told The Star Press he plans to file for re-election at the the Delaware County Building following the County Council meeting Tuesday morning. He made his announcement on Facebook.

