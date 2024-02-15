Ryan Zink, self-proclaimed 'political prisoner' of Jan 6 riots, running for Congress

Ryan Zink is a relative newcomer to politics with a fiery passion for his beliefs, and has recently decided to run against incumbent Representative Jodey Arrington, from Texas' District 19th Congressional District. Zink was born and raised in Texas, according to his campaign website, and was also one of 1,400 "political prisoners" from the January 6 Riots in Washington, D.C.

Zink was a rousing speaker at the Taylor County Republican Candidate Forum, held February 5 at the 201 Mesquite Event Center. He got many in the crowd to their feet with shouts of "Amen!" as he was talking. There, he promised to bring Jesus back to politics, saying that a "nation without Jesus will never prosper."

Ryan Zink, candidate for US Congress, Texas District 19, holds up a Bible and the Constitution during his intro speech at the Taylor County Republican Candidate Forum.

'Tortured, beaten, and poisoned'

At the Taylor County Republican Candidate Forum, he openly discussed his arrest in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Zink claims that at that time he was only a journalist, photographing the riots, and was caught up in later arrests.

Zink also claims that he never entered the Capitol or opened any barriers of any kind. Zink also said that on February 4, 2021, in the early morning hours, law enforcement officers stormed his home and subsequently charged him with a felony and two misdemeanors in connection with his involvement in the January 6 riots.

Then, he claimed he was "tortured, beaten and poisoned" during his brief jail-stint in the D.C. "gulag" and was not allowed to have a Bible. The loss of his rights inspired his newfound passion for politics. It also inspired him to run for U.S. Congress after he claims Arrington failed to help him as his congressman in his time of need.

The United States Attorney's Office District of Columbia confirmed Zink's arrest but made no mention of his journalist status. According to the criminal complaint filed on February 2, 2021, at the time of the riot, Zink was "a local musician and is the owner of Pressure Clean Oil, Gas, and Wind, which is located in Lubbock, TX."

Within the complaint, there are several still shots of Zink's Facebook videos in addition to the transcripts of the videos. In one of his videos from January 6, Zink is quoted as saying "we’re in the doors!"

Additionally, according to the complaint, "on the same day, in a private Facebook message, Zink stated 'broke down the doors pushed Congress out of session I took two flash bangs I’m ok.'"

On March 18, 2021, Zink plead not guilty to all four counts that he is facing. It remains to be seen if Zink will serve time behind bars in connection with his alleged involvement in the January 6 riots.

USA Today recently did a round-up of what's real and what's not in relation to the January riots. See that coverage here.

Hot topic: Texas border & security

At the Taylor County Candidate Forum, Zink recounted a recent trip he made to Eagle's Pass and the Southern Texas border. He spent five days with the "Take our Country Back Convoy." The convoy is a group of concerned citizens who travelled to the southern border to protest the migrant crisis, according to recent Austin Statesman coverage here.

While at Eagle Pass, Zink said he witnessed hundreds of immigrants crossing the border, just down the road from the official convoy.

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - JANUARY 07: In an aerial view, immigrants wade across the Rio Grande while crossing from Mexico into the United States on January 07, 2024 in Eagle Pass, Texas. According the a new report released by U.S. Department of Homeland Security, some 2.3 million migrants, mostly from families seeking asylum, have been released into the U.S. under the Biden Administration since 2021. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

According to his campaign website, Zink asserts that the border is now for "human trafficking, drug smuggling and illegal immigration with the intent to turn them into illegal voters."

Zink also has strong words for the Biden administration and its handling of the border crisis. According to Zink's campaign website, the "Biden administration has sacrificed all of our safety and forsaken their oath to defend the border."

At the Taylor County candidate forum, Zink echoed this sentiment, claiming that "DC is a festering sore." Zink also emphasized that if elected to Congress, he would fight to "give power back to the States" to allow Texas to defend itself at the southern border.

To see in-depth coverage of the current state of the Texas-federal relationship, in connection with the border crisis, see Austin-Statesman coverage here.

Super Tuesday, quickly approaching

Zink said the federal government is "eroding our Constitution and our religious freedom," while also reminding voters that "we need to stand together to close our borders."

Zink ended with the sentiment that November 7 should become a national holiday so every American can vote.

Super Tuesday is quickly approaching and Republican and Democratic Primaries will occur in Texas on March 5. For where to vote in Taylor County, see the board of elections here.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Ryan Zink, 'political prisoner' of Jan 6 riots, running for Congress