Ryanair breaks its September traffic record

FILE PHOTO: Passengers alight from a Ryanair aircraft at Ferenc Liszt International Airport in Budapest
·1 min read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair flew 15.9 million passengers in September, its third busiest month ever and up 13% on pre-COVID levels as the low-cost carrier consolidates its position as Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers.

The jump in traffic meant Ryanair also flew more passengers in September than in any of its busiest summer months before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Until this year, its busiest month was August 2019 when it carried 14.9 million passengers.

The Irish airline, which unlike many airlines kept its pilots and crew up-to-date with their flying hours during the pandemic to take advantage of the swift rebound this year, flew a record 16.9 million passengers in August 2022.

The average proportion of empty seats per flight rose last month to 6%, up from 4% in August and 3% in September 2019.

Ryanair expects to fly 166.5 million passengers in the year to the end of March, significantly ahead of its previous annual record of 149 million reached before the pandemic brought the travel industry to a standstill.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by David Evans)

Recommended Stories

  • Apple supplier Foxconn 'cautiously optimistic' about Q4 outlook

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Tuesday it was "cautiously optimistic" about its fourth-quarter revenue outlook after reporting record-breaking September sales. Like other global manufacturers, the Taiwanese company, a major Apple Inc supplier, could be vulnerable to slowing consumer tech demand as the global economy faces the possibility of recession and inflation soars, especially in Europe and the United States. But the company said in a statement it was "cautiously optimistic" about the outlook for the final three months of 2022, and maintained its full-year guidance of growth given in August, from previous guidance of flattish revenue.

  • VLC-developer VideoLAN sends legal notice to Indian ministries over ban

    VideoLAN, the developer and operator of popular media player VLC, has filed a legal notice to India’s IT and Telecom ministries, alleging that the Indian bodies failed to notify the software developer and did not afford it a chance for an explanation. Indian telecom operators have been blocking VideoLAN’s website, where it lists links to downloading VLC, since February of this year, VideoLan president and lead developer Jean-Baptiste Kempf told TechCrunch in an earlier interview.

  • Australia Supercharges Market Debate That Peak Rates Are Near

    (Bloomberg) -- Global stock and bond bulls are hoping the market impact of Australia’s dovish rate surprise will stick as it offers their best chance at arguing the worldwide wave of disruptive hikes is closer to the end than the beginning.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July:

  • Saint-Gobain Launch Jewson Sale Despite Tough Market, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Cie. de Saint-Gobain has launched the sale of its UK building supplies merchant Jewson, people familiar with the matter said, betting private equity appetite will overcome tough financing markets.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Tu

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Snaps Up Tesla After Stock Plunges on Deliveries Miss

    Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund purchased 108,380 Tesla shares, while the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF bought 23,833 shares, according to a trade notification.

  • Credit Suisse’s Options Worsen as Markets Mayhem Takes Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Dixit Joshi won’t forget his first day as Credit Suisse Group AG’s chief financial officer in a hurry. And yet the experience won’t have been entirely unfamiliar for the former Deutsche Bank AG high flier.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit

  • Elon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- This story was originally published on July 30. On Monday, Elon Musk infuriated Ukrainians when he suggested that the country seek a negotiated solution to the invasion by Russia and cede Crimea for good.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit S

  • Carnival Cruise Line Has a Problem That's Great for Passengers

    Royal Caribbean, MSC, and Virgin Voyages face the same issue and that could be very good for people looking to take a cruise.

  • Flying Southwest Airlines: 3 Things Every Passenger Should Know

    Shrinking capacity plus growing demands means higher prices and that may force people used to flying full-fare airlines like Delta and United Airlines to consider alternatives. For some, that may mean taking a look at Southwest, an airline that really has no peer in the industry. It's not that Southwest does things radically differently than its rivals, but it does have some unique policies and practices.

  • Passenger 'Stranded' for 5 Hours After Airline Forgot to Load Wheelchair on Plane: 'This is Not a Lost Bag'

    “This is not a lost bag. This is my mobility. These are like my legs," passenger Xavi Santiago said in a statement to Insider

  • 10 of the Best Mediterranean Cruises for Every Type of Traveler

    Here are 10 of the best Mediterranean cruises to take in 2022 and 2023.

  • United suspending service at New York’s JFK

    United Airlines is suspending service at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City as it continues negotiating with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to expand its schedule at the airport. United told its employees about the change in a letter on Friday, saying the airline’s existing schedule of four flights per day did…

  • How To Travel for Cheap Around Thanksgiving

    The holiday season is a notoriously expensive time to travel. People looking to go home or meet with family elsewhere for Thanksgiving should be prepared to pay premium prices for their travel and...