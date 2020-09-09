Ryanair cuts annual passenger target by another 10 million

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair <RYA.I> has cut its annual passenger target to 50 million passengers from a forecast of 60 million made in July, Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

Ryanair in July cut its passenger target to 60 million for the financial year to March 2021, from the 80 million it had forecast in May, citing higher COVID-19 cases. [nL5N2EY0LB]

"We are guiding now for about 50 million passengers for the full year to the end of March," O'Leary said. "I think the winter of 2020 will essentially be a write-off."







