Ryanair may drop London listing as trading volumes drop post-Brexit

FILE PHOTO: Ryanair in Dublin
·1 min read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair said on Monday it is considering delisting from the London Stock Exchange due to a fall in trading volumes this year after British shareholders' voting rights were restricted post-Brexit.

Ryanair announced in 2020 that UK nationals, like all other non-EU nationals, would from January 2021 no longer be permitted to acquire ordinary shares. The move was taken to ensure the airline remains majority EU-owned and retains full licensing and flight rights in the bloc now that Britain has left the European Union.

Ryanair has a primary listing on Euronext Dublin and its American Depository Receipts (ADRs) are listed on the U.S. Nasdaq. In 2012 it downgraded its London listing from a premium listing to a standard listing.

"The Board of Ryanair is now considering the merits of retaining the standard listing on the LSE," the airline said in a statement on the release of its financial results for the six months to the end of September.

"The migration away from the LSE is consistent with a general trend for trading in shares of EU corporates post Brexit," the statement said.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ryanair mulls London delisting as it posts first pandemic profit – live updates

    Ryanair post first quarterly profit since start of pandemic Barclays boss Jes Staley quits over Jeffrey Epstein investigation Eurostar dismisses Spanish threat to Channel Tunnel monopoly Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Britain needs the latest 21st-century mini nuclear reactors, not just revamped old ones

  • Ryanair says Boeing set 'delusionary' double-digit price rise

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -Ryanair on Monday said that Boeing was "delusionary" for imposing a double-digit price increase for an order for the 737 MAX 10 during talks earlier this year. Speaking in a video presentation following the airline's latest financial results, Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said Boeing's approach was "delusionary". Boeing did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The stock markets are at or near record highs right now, buoyed by a strong investors sentiment, especially among retail investors. Stocks represent a strong return while interest rates and bond yields remain low. But for return-minded investors, stocks are not the only game in town. The notoriously volatile Bitcoin has surged 109% this year, peaking above $65,000 earlier this month. Yet, some crypto watchers believe the digital coin will climb even higher. The cryptocurrency sector is worth app

  • Stimulus Money Could Cause the Stock Market to Plunge 15% by November

    Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer for financial firm Guggenheim, predicts that the stock market could drop 15% by November, according to a report by Business Insider. He blames the...

  • A Huge Pension Sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It bought Alibaba shares.

  • 3 Top Stocks I Plan to Buy in November

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors discusses what stocks they are planning to buy in November, historically a strong month for the market.

  • AbbVie, Exxon Mobil, and Other Companies That Just Raised Their Dividends

    Exxon Mobil and AbbVie were among the large U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this past week, while Ford Motor reinstated its quarterly payout. Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) declared a quarterly dividend of 88 cents a share, up by a penny or about 1%. It marked the first quarterly dividend increase for the energy giant since April 2019 when it went from 82 to 87 cents a share.

  • I Bond rates can be an inflation hedge: What are they and why should you buy some now?

    You're going to hear more about I Bonds in November when some startling new rates are set to be announced. What are they and how do they work?

  • Lucid Group Keeps Delivering on Its Promises

    Share prices of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are up a staggering 38% in the last week. While some of the gains could be correlated with Tesla passing $1 trillion in market cap for the first time in its history, the bigger news for electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid is that it's set to deliver the first wave of Lucid Air Dream Editions to customers this weekend. While it's true that Lucid has high expectations, even for a growth stock, the company deserves credit for hitting its goals on time.

  • Cathie Wood's $500K Bitcoin call is already happening — how to ride the wave to half a million

    Wood's wild prediction for Tesla came true. This one could, too.

  • Best Cryptocurrency Stocks for a Retirement Portfolio: 3 Experts Pick Their Faves

    Long-term investors can feel reasonably safe taking positions in these cryptocurrency-related assets.

  • How Many Years of Maxing Out a 401(k) Does It Take to Become a Millionaire?

    One million dollars is a popular benchmark for retirement savings. As the lowest whole number to use seven digits, $1 million makes for a straightforward wealth target. Reach it and you earn a fun title -- millionaire -- plus you have a nice nest egg to supplement your Social Security.

  • Got $250,000? These Game-Changing Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2030

    Despite undergoing 38 double-digit percentage corrections or crashes since 1950, the broad-based S&P 500 has eventually erased each and every one of these downturns with a bull-market rally. The past couple of months have been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride for social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Shares of the company were shellacked after reporting a surprise sequential quarterly dip in monthly active users (MAU) in the June-ended quarter, and they've been whipsawed in October after rumors swirled that PayPal may have had interest in purchasing Pinterest.

  • 2 Toxic Cryptocurrencies to Sell Right Now

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are up 40% and 1,000%, respectively, over the last 30 days. Founded in August 2020 by an anonymous developer called Ryoshi, Shiba Inu token is carefully designed to exploit popular dog memes on the internet. Shiba Inu's October rally has little fundamental support.

  • Kinder Morgan's Capital Discipline Illustrates Why It's a Great Dividend Stock

    Pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is spending a lot less money than it used to. The company reported Q3 2021 earnings on Oct. 20, and signaled that it plans to keep a tight lid on spending. Here's why its strategy is great news for investors interested in collecting and counting on Kinder Morgan's 6% dividend yield.

  • 4 Supercharged Stocks That Can Run Circles Around Shiba Inu Over the Next 5 Years

    Arguably leading that charge of late is meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). Since debuting on Aug. 1, 2020, Shiba Inu has seen its SHIB tokens rally by (drum roll) nearly 8,300,000%, based on a price of $0.00004231 per token, as of Oct. 25. This rally has pushed Shiba Inu to the No. 12 spot in market value among more than 13,000 cryptocurrencies.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Roughly a decade ago, ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) spun off its downstream refining assets so it could focus solely on drilling for oil and natural gas. This integrated energy giant has a business that spans from the often-volatile upstream (drilling) segment through the stable midstream (pipelines) area and into the downstream (refining) space, which tends to benefit from lower oil prices.

  • Nearing Retirement? These Stocks Will Pay You for Life

    As your working days come to a close, you can take a moment to pat yourself on the back. While Social Security may help, the average monthly Social Security paycheck is less than $1,600 a month. Today, we are going to talk about three companies that all qualify as Dividend Kings, meaning they have increased their dividend payouts annually for at least fifty consecutive years.

  • Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.58

    Marathon Petroleum Corporation ( NYSE:MPC ) will pay a dividend of US$0.58 on the 10th of December. Including this...

  • This Growth Stock Is Blowing Away Its Industry

    Since the pandemic began in early 2020, this niche bank has been on an absolute tear and shows no signs of slowing down.