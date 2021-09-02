Ryanair passenger numbers rise in August to 11.1 million

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dublin
·1 min read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair on Thursday said it flew 11.1 million passengers in August, 75% of the number the budget airline carried in August 2019 before COVID-19 pandemic hammered the industry.

Chief Executive Michael O'Leary had told Reuters on Tuesday that the airline was on target to exceed its 10.5 million target for August this year.

The Irish airline, Europe's largest by passenger numbers, said the load factor for August was 82%, which means an average of 18% seats were not filled during the month.

O'Leary had said in his interview with Reuters that capacity should return to pre-pandemic levels in October, saying he expected numbers to be close to 90% in September.

But he said the airline was likely to fly with an average of 15%-20% empty seats on planes this winter compared with 7%-8% before the pandemic.

(Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Conflicting Climate and Economic Goals Roil Commodities

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s efforts to thread the needle between an often conflicting array of environmental, economic, social and geopolitical objectives are playing out in increasingly unpredictable global commodity markets.The world’s biggest consumer of raw materials, and a major producer of some of them, is attempting to curb carbon emissions and conserve electricity, while at the same time preserving economic growth. It’s also trying to clean up its oil refining sector, improve mine safety and

  • Xi’s Crackdown Keeps Strategists Wary of China Tech Stock Bounce

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists remain cautious about China’s aggressive push to rein in a range of private industries despite a rebound in the nation’s technology stocks that suggests some investors think the worst is over. The risks were underlined Thursday when officials ordered car-hailing services run by Didi Global Inc., Meituan and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to rectify instances of misconduct. The Hang Seng Tech index subsequently pared a rally since Aug. 20 to 15%.Just the Start“It’s not the

  • China steps in to regulate brutal '996' work culture

    Workers in China are fed up with the brutal 12-hour work days once seen as a key driver of success.

  • Delta Air steps up hiring to deal with increased demand for air travel

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines on Tuesday said it would hire 1,500 new flight attendants in anticipation of an increase in demand for air travel next summer. The announcement comes as many airlines struggle to keep up with a recovery in air travel and are grappling with staff shortages. Southwest Airlines last week said it would run fewer flights through the end of the year as a result of a staffing crunch, which disrupted its operations this summer and led to flight delays and cancellations.

  • 3 Reasons Budget Airlines Are Not Worth It For Families

    Budget airlines offer low-cost fares to many destinations around the country. But the low airfare can come at a cost. Here are some factors parents should consider before booking a trip with a budget carrier.

  • Ryanair downbeat on prospects for British Airways Gatwick revamp

    Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary gave a downbeat assessment of the short-haul subsidiary British Airways may create, questioning in particular its choice of London's Gatwick airport as a hub. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that British Airways, owned by London-listed IAG, was considering folding its short-haul operations at Gatwick into a new unit. O'Leary, speaking in Brussels on Tuesday to announce the launch of new winter routes from Belgium, told a news conference he did not hold out much hope for what he described as British Airways' umpteenth go at creating a low-cost carrier.