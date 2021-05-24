Ryanair plane diverted to Belarus 'had to land there' - aviation experts

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian walks past the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) headquarters building in Montreal
·2 min read

(Reuters) - The captain of the Ryanair plane intercepted by a Belarusian warplane and forced to land in Minsk after what turned out to be a false bomb threat had little choice but to comply, aviation experts and pilots said.

The scrambling of a warplane by Belarus to arrest a journalist, Roman Protasevich, has provoked outrage among Western leaders and prompted several airlines to divert flights away from Belarusian airspace.

"If the interceptor directed the Ryanair flight to Minsk, then they had to land there," said John Cox, a former US Airways pilot who is now an aviation-safety consultant.

"Pilots are trained for this, and there are internationally-agreed signals between the interceptor and the airliner," he said, adding that pilots carry drawings or descriptions of the intercept signals with them on every flight.

In the event of a bomb threat aboard, pilots would adhere to instructions on where to land and assume that the intercepting aircraft was there to help.

"You don't question the intention (of an interception) because the assumption is that they're there on your behalf," said one pilot at a European airline.

"It's their airspace and you don't start a discussion with a MiG-29," said another pilot, referring to the military fighter jet which Belarus scrambled to intercept Ryanair's plane.

While airlines are required to provide passenger manifests for international travel, pilots are not usually informed of who is on board, aviation experts said.

The incident has strained a decades-old system of cooperation amid a flare-up of East-West tensions, with the UN's International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) saying Belarus' action may have contravened the Chicago Convention, a core aviation treaty.

"We strongly condemn any interference or requirement for landing of civil aviation operations that is inconsistent with the rules of international law," the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Monday and called for an investigation.

But the practicalities of organising such a probe are unclear as aviation, though highly regulated nationally and supported by globally harmonised rules to keep skies safe, lacks a global policeman to avoid constant disputes over sovereignty.

Meanwhile, lawyers said any probe or legal claim would also have to plough through a tangle of jurisdictions typical of liberalised air travel: a Polish-registered jet flown by an Irish group between EU nations Greece and Lithuania, over non-EU Belarus.

(Reporting by Josesphine Mason, Alexander Cornwell, Tracy Rucisnki, David Shepardson; additional reporting by Conor Humphries; writing by Clara-Laeila Laudette and Tracy Rucinski; editing by Grant McCool)

  • Belarus forces plane to land and arrests journalist

    Belarus has sparked international outrage by forcing a Ryanair plane to divert to Minsk before arresting an opposition journalist on board.Belarus grounded the Ryanair passenger plane flying over its airspace on Sunday for what turned out to be false claims of a bomb onboard.Although the flight was on its way to Lithuania from Greece, Belarusian authorities ordered a military fighter jet to escort it to the capital city of Minsk.According to local media, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko had personally deployed the warplane.No explosives were found on board the jet.Instead, when it reached the ground authorities detained one of the passengers, Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich.Twenty-six-year-old Protasevich worked for online news service NEXTA last year when it broadcast mass protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.He’s now wanted on extremism charges and is accused of inciting riots, allegations he denies.A passenger onboard the aircraft said Protasevich had his head in his hands and was shaking when he realized the flight was diverted to Minsk.Later, as he was led away, he reportedly remarked, "I'll get the death penalty here."“When it was announced that we're going to land in Minsk, Protasevich stood up to open the luggage door. He took his luggage and tried to split up his things, like he gave his computer and iPhone to his girlfriend.”After seven hours in Minsk, the flight retook its course and landed in Vilnius, Lithuania.Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda said Belarus must face consequences."It should be noted that such attacks on the opposition have recently become systematic… I am attending the European Council tomorrow, and we will no doubt raise this issue as well. It's time to stop communicating with the regime just by making declarations. Concrete measures are needed, capable of changing the behaviour of the Belarusian regime.”Global leaders followed suit in their condemnation, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and head of the EU’s European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who tweeted, "Those responsible for the Ryanair hijacking must be sanctioned.”Human rights groups say about 35,000 people have been detained in Belarus since August, and more than 1,000 criminal cases have been launched.

