Ryanair posts $174 million profit for April-June quarter

Ryanair aircraft Boeing 737-8AS lands at Riga International Airport
·1 min read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair on Monday posted an after-tax profit of 170 million euros ($174 million) for the three months to the end of June, its first profit in the quarter in three years but well short of pre-COVID-19 profit levels.

The Irish airline, Europe's largest by passenger numbers, said it was too soon to provide a meaningful profit guidance for its financial year, which ends on March 31, 2023.

The after-tax profit for the first quarter of Ryanair's financial year was compared with a forecast of 157 million in a company poll of analysts and a 243 million euro profit in the same quarter of 2019.

Ryanair normally posts most of its annual profits during its two summer quarters.

"While we remain hopeful that the high rate of vaccinations in Europe will allow the airline and tourism industry to fully recover and finally put COVID-19 behind us, we cannot ignore the risk of new COVID-19 variants in Autumn 2022," Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said in a statement.

"Any guidance is subject to a very rapid change from unexpected events which are well beyond our control during what remains a very strong but still fragile recovery," O'Leary said.

($1 = 0.9795 euros)

(Writing by Conor Humphries; editing by Uttaresh.V)

