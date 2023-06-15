Ryanair sacks chief pilot over sexual misconduct claims

Ryanair plane

Ryanair has sacked its chief pilot after an investigation into his alleged sexual harassment of female colleagues.

The airline told staff that he had been fired for "a pattern of repeated inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour towards a number of female pilots".

The chief pilot, named in reports as Aidan Murray was appointed in 2020 and had been with the airline for 28 years.

Ryanair declined to comment "on queries relating to individual employees".

According to The Independent, Mr Murray allegedly harassed nine junior colleagues, including sending text messages to some with comments on their bodies.

Mr Murray, 58, is also accused of altering flight rosters to fly with certain female pilots.

In a note to staff, Ryanair's chief people officer, Darrell Hughes, said Mr Murray's employment had been "terminated with immediate effect".

An investigation found his behaviour "was in breach of our anti-harassment policy". Ryanair said staff should be able to come to work "in a safe and secure environment".

"We would ask all of you to respect the privacy and integrity of those brave individuals who came forward to assist us in this investigation," Mr Hughes added.

The Financial Times reported that Mr Murray has seven days to launch an appeal against his dismissal.

The BBC has attempted to contact Mr Murray for comment.

Analysis box by Theo Leggett, business correspondent

The job of chief pilot is an important one. The holder is both a highly qualified airline captain and a manager, responsible for overseeing other pilots based at a hub airport.

They are usually in charge of issues such as training, flight coordination and rostering as well as addressing personal issues. They can also represent the airline in disciplinary issues.

As such, they have a lot of power over their fellow pilots, particularly more junior ones seeking promotions.

The suggestion that someone in this position might be abusing their power - and behaving in an "inappropriate and unacceptable" way towards female staff - is therefore a very serious charge.

It's important to note that we haven't heard the other side of the story. But it appears that whistleblowers have come forward - and have been listened to.

Against that background, the dismissal should come as no surprise.

A report last year by the Royal Aeronautical Society into discrimination and lack of diversity in airline pilot training found "extremely concerning" reports of sexism and sexual harassment by many female pilots.

Although many had positive comments on their training, reports of sexism and harassment ranged from "banter" to "uncomfortable advances from male trainers".