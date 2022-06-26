Ryanair says less than 2% of flights affected by strike

FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair plane prepares to take off from Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport
·1 min read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Less than 2% of Ryanair flights scheduled between Friday and Sunday were affected by cabin crew strikes, the Irish low-cost carrier said.

Ryanair cabin crew unions in Belgium, Spain, Portugal, France and Italy had announced plans for action over the weekend with crews in Spain set to strike again on June 30 and July 1-2.

"Less than 2% of Ryanair's 9,000 flights operating this weekend (24/25/26 June) have been affected by minor and poorly supported crew strikes," Ryanair said in a statement.

Unions have said the Irish airline does not respect local labour laws covering issues such as the minimum wage and have urged management to improve working conditions.

Ryanair, which told Reuters last week it had negotiated labour agreements covering 90% of its staff across Europe, says it offers staff competitive and fair conditions. It has said it does not expect widespread disruption this summer.

(Writing by Conor Humphries. Editing by Jane Merriman)

