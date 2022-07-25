Ryanair voices concern over Boeing delays and MAX 10 certification

FILE PHOTO: Aerial view of Boeing planes
·2 min read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair on Monday said that Boeing had warned it of possible delays to 21 737 MAX aircraft due for delivery before the end of the year and said it was also worried about the certification of the new MAX 10 aircraft.

Boeing remains a "major area of concern" for Ryanair, one of the U.S. aerospace giant's leading customers, Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told investors on a call following the release of quarterly results.

Boeing did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

O'Leary said he was confident that Boeing would deliver all 50 737 MAX aircraft due by next summer but he was concerned about a possible repeat of delays this year that forced it to take deliveries during its busy summer season.

"In the last two weeks, we're getting letters out of Boeing telling us there might be problems with 21 aircraft this side of Christmas," O'Leary told investors on a conference call.

A delay would be "inexplicable and unacceptable," he added.

O'Leary said that he had been assured that Ryanair deliveries would take priority this winter.

"Management in Seattle... need to get their finger out," O'Leary said, repeating a call for a change in management at Boeing's Seattle operations.

O'Leary said he was still interested in a large order for the MAX 10 - the largest member of its best-selling single-aisle airplane family - but that Boeing had not offered attractive enough pricing yet.

"We would hope eventually they will get there," he said.

Ryanair last year walked away from negotiations with Boeing for 200 of the MAX 10. The MAX 10 programme, which has not yet been certified, received a boost at Britain's Farnborough Airshow last week with Delta Air Lines ordering 100 and Qatar Airways 25.

O'Leary said he was worried about delays to the certification and the possibility that the cockpit would have to be redesigned.

Boeing faces a December deadline to win approval for the 737 MAX 10, otherwise it must meet new cockpit alerting requirements under a 2020 law, unless waived by Congress.

(Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Recommended Stories

  • Ryanair boss hits out at airports: 'They had one job'

    Neil Sorahan says airports have not recruited enough staff to cater for the rebound in travellers.

  • Boeing Workers at 3 Defense Locations Plan to Strike Aug. 1

    The 2,500 union members who plan to strike build military aircraft including the F-15, F-18, T-7A trainer, and the MQ-25 unmanned refueler.

  • Do Institutions Own Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV ( NYSE:FVIV ) can tell us which group is most...

  • Ryanair eyes return to pre-COVID profit but recovery 'fragile'

    Ryanair expects to return to pre-COVID profit levels this year or next but the recovery remains fragile and could still be knocked off course by oil prices, geopolitics or an Omicron wave, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Monday. O'Leary was speaking after his airline, Europe's largest by passenger numbers, posted a profit of 170 million euros ($174 million) for the three months to the end of June, the first quarter of its financial year. "We are clearly seeing a strong recovery, there's clearly plenty of demand, but it is very fragile and capable of being damaged at very short notice if there is adverse COVID or adverse Ukraine developments," he told investors in a call.

  • Texas Pacific and IBM have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

    Texas Pacific and IBM have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day.

  • Stocks Higher, Week Ahead, Boeing, Volkswagen and Monkeypox - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures higher as Fed decision looms; Week Ahead: earnings, fed, GDP and inflation data; Boeing edges lower following St. Louis strike vote; Volkswagen slides on first day trading following CEO Diess ouster and WHO declares global health emergency over monkeypox outbreak.

  • Ryanair says travel recovery "strong but fragile"

    STORY: Ryanair isn’t confident a travel recovery will last.On Monday (July 25) chief executive Michael O’Leary described the current rebound as “very strong, but still fragile”He says there are too many uncertainties to be sure about the outlook.O’Leary cited rising fuel prices, geopolitical turmoil, and the risks of a resurgent health crisis.The comments came as Ryanair reported a profit of $174 million for the latest quarter.That was better than analysts forecast, but still well down on the same period back in 2019.O’Leary says ticket prices for the summer period look like being up on that year though.Now he says Ryanair is confident of seeing profits and margins get back to pre-crisis levels.The company just isn’t sure whether that will come in 2023, or the year after.Europe’s cost-of-living crisis might turn out to be a boon.Ryanair reckons it could pick up customers looking for cheaper options.

  • "Regimes are something we find in Russian prisons": the Office of the President Presidential Office responds to Lavrov's statements

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 24 JULY 2022, 21:19 Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, labelled as "schizophrenic" the statements by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about the overthrow of the "Kyiv regime".

  • Here’s What Makes Meta (FB) a Smart Investment Choice

    Moon Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Moon Capital Management offers a variety of investment management and planning services. The firm’s wealth management services and private investment fund put its experience, discipline, and philosophy to work for its clients. Moon […]

  • Ryanair warns new COVID variants will hit airlines and travel plans

    Shares in the Dublin-based budget carrier traded lower as the travel chaos clouds its forecasts beyond the summer holiday.

  • Boeing closes Farnborough Airshow with 777X, 737 Max deals

    Luxembourg-based cargo airline Cargolux became the latest to queue up for Boeing’s newest widebody, the 777X freighter.

  • Ukraine hopes for first grain shipment under U.N-brokered deal this week

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Monday it hoped a U.N.-brokered deal aimed at easing global food shortages by resuming grain exports from the Black Sea region would start being implemented this week. Senior government officials told a news conference in Kyiv that they hoped the first grain shipment under the deal would be from the port of Chornomorsk this week, and that shipments could be made from all ports included under the deal within two weeks. Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said there were no limits on how much grain could be exported under the agreement signed on Friday in Istanbul, which also allows for fertiliser imports and exports.

  • 4 Crucial Ways Social Security Benefits Will Change for Retirees In 2023

    In 2023, Social Security is going to look different. Retirees receive periodic COLAs when they are on Social Security. Inflation has been surging this year, so retirees are likely to get a huge COLA.

  • Boeing defense workers to strike in St. Louis area over pay issues

    (Reuters) -A union representing nearly 2,500 employees at three Boeing Co defense locations in the St. Louis area said on Sunday the workers rejected the company's defense contract offer and will strike at the locations starting Aug. 1. "Boeing previously took away a pension from our members, and now the company is unwilling to adequately compensate our members' 401(k) plan," the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union said in a statement. It added that union workers will not accept a contract that is not fair and equitable.

  • Credit Card Interest Rates Are Reaching Record Highs

    At the current average interest rate, if someone is making minimum payments on a $5,000 balance, they would need 187 months to pay it off.

  • Stymied by COVID’s changes, a UNC scientist accepts that it will be a long fight

    A changing COVID virus fascinates and frustrates a scientist | Opinion

  • On This Day: 25 July 1965

    When performing at the Newport Folk Festival, Bob Dylan was booed by the crowd, who objected to his electric guitar and band. (July 25)

  • Netflix's iOS app now has a sign up button that takes you to its website

    Netflix's app on iOS now has a signup button that will redirect you to its site so you can subscribe to one of its plans with the company paying no App Store fees. This change comes after Apple said in March that "reader" apps — ones that provide digital content like books and videos — can offer an external link to their website for account creation.

  • Boeing Smokes Airbus at Farnborough Airshow

    The Farnborough Airshow returned last week, representing the biggest aviation industry event since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Airbus (OTC: EADSY) typically use the biennial gathering to negotiate and announce major aircraft orders. Airbus had a quiet week, with few order announcements.

  • Tech Earnings Season: 5 Things That Have Stood Out So Far

    Demand is cooling for some products and services, and a strong dollar is a clear headwind. But not all of the news has been bad.