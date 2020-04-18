What Is Ryazanenergosbyt's (MCX:RZSB) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Ryazanenergosbyt (MCX:RZSB) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 37%, after some slippage. Looking back a bit further, we're also happy to report the stock is up 53% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Ryazanenergosbyt's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 10.22 that there is some investor optimism about Ryazanenergosbyt. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (6.6) for companies in the electric utilities industry is lower than Ryazanenergosbyt's P/E.

Ryazanenergosbyt's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Most would be impressed by Ryazanenergosbyt earnings growth of 17% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 186% per year over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Ryazanenergosbyt's P/E?

Ryazanenergosbyt has net cash of ₽377m. This is fairly high at 29% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Ryazanenergosbyt's P/E Ratio

Ryazanenergosbyt has a P/E of 10.2. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 7.8. Its strong balance sheet gives the company plenty of resources for extra growth, and it has already proven it can grow. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Ryazanenergosbyt recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 7.4 to 10.2 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.