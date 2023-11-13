Ryde murder: Thomas Barton's stabbing 'swift and brutal'

A man who went to confront two men after he saw one holding hands with his ex was stabbed to death in a "swift and brutal attack", a court has heard.

Thomas Barton died after he was found injured on Park Road, Ryde, in the early hours of 28 May.

Cameron Baker, 28, from Sandown, and Rio Scott, also 28, from Ryde, have been charged with murder.

The jury heard Mr Barton, 30, saw the defendants with his ex-girlfriend outside a Ryde bar the previous night.

Christopher Quinlan KC, prosecuting, said Sammi Creed, who had split with Mr Barton two months earlier, was holding Mr Baker's hand, which she later told police was because he was drunk.

Mr Quinlan said: "She recalled Tommy saying 'You going to do me like that?', meaning that she had wronged him."

He said that the group went to a friend's house where restaurant worker Mr Barton "elbowed" Mr Baker in the head.

Mr Quinlan said that the group then went on to other bars before they later returned to Park Road where Mr Scott lived.

The prosecutor said that Mr Barton arrived there in the early hours of the morning in a car driven by his 84-year-old father, Peter Thomas.

He banged on the door with his father's walking stick but when there was no answer he and his father drove away, though they returned later.

Mr Quinlan said: "It seems clear Tommy Barton was ruminating, thinking about what had happened earlier, and what he had seen and been told about Sammi and Cameron."

He said that Mr Barton, who played cricket for clubs in Ryde, Ventnor and Lymington, intended to confront the defendants, but was then attacked by them and received multiple stab wounds.

Mr Quinlan said Mr Barton was "intent on confrontation" but that the men "were ready", and there followed an assault "that was as swift as it was brutal".

He added: "During that vicious attack he was stabbed repeatedly. He staggered away and then collapsed.

"Despite efforts by members of the public and emergency services, he died where he fell."

Mr Quinlan said that Mr Barton's father said his son "was looking for a fist fight and they just had the tools" which were two "big weapons, not little kitchen knives".

Mr Baker claimed to have acted in self defence, while Mr Scott denied any involvement, the jury heard.

Both defendants deny murder and the trial continues.

