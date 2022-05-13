Ryder Surges on $4.4 Billion Takeover Offer From HG Vora

(Bloomberg) -- Ryder System Inc. shares jumped after HG Vora Capital Management LLC offered to buy the trucking company in a deal valued at about $4.4 billion.

The hedge fund offered $86 in cash for each Ryder share it doesn’t already own, a 20% premium to Thursday’s closing price. “The purchase price is subject to revision if our due diligence supports a higher valuation,” the fund said. HG Vora Capital has a 9.9% stake in Ryder, according to the filing.

Ryder said in a statement that it would review the offer with its financial and legal advisers to determine the best course of action for its shareholders.

The proposed acquisition comes amid heightened attention on the supply chain, with clogged ports and trucker shortages exacerbating strains across the global network for transporting goods. Since hitting a low in the early days of the pandemic, Ryder’s stock has soared more than 200%, far outpacing broader market gains over the same span. The stock last traded above $86 in late November.

Shares of Miami-based Ryder surged to as high as $85.50, the stock’s biggest intraday jump since 2008. Trucking peer J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. also rose, climbing as much as 4.4%.

Ryder, which operates primarily in North America and the UK, manages about 239,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 330 warehouses.

