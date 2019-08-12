How Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. R is a well-regarded dividend payer that has been a rockstar for income investors, currently trading at an attractive share price. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Ryder System here.

Established dividend payer and good value

R's share price is trading below its true value according to its price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15x compared to its industry as well as the wider stock market, making it a relatively cheap stock compared to its peers.

NYSE:R Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 12th 2019 More

R’s reputation for being one of the best dividend payers in the market is supported by the fact that it has been steadily growing its dividend payments over the past ten years and currently is one of the top yielding companies on the markets, at 4.6%.

NYSE:R Historical Dividend Yield, August 12th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Ryder System, there are three fundamental factors you should look at:

