Ryerson: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

CHICAGO (AP) _ Ryerson Holding Corp. (RYI) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $16.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The metal products distributor and processor posted revenue of $853 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $65.8 million, or $1.73 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.47 billion.

Ryerson shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.53, a climb of 92% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RYI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RYI

