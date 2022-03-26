Ryman Healthcare Limited (NZSE:RYM) insiders placed bullish bets worth NZ$1.7m in the last 12 months

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Ryman Healthcare Limited's (NZSE:RYM) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ryman Healthcare

The insider, Gordon MacLeod, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for NZ$967k worth of shares at a price of NZ$14.63 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (NZ$9.57). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 130.77k shares for NZ$1.7m. But insiders sold 96.85k shares worth NZ$1.4m. In total, Ryman Healthcare insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around NZ$12.97. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Ryman Healthcare Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Ryman Healthcare insiders own 14% of the company, currently worth about NZ$649m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ryman Healthcare Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Ryman Healthcare insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Ryman Healthcare insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Ryman Healthcare (including 1 which is significant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

