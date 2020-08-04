    Advertisement

    Ryman Hospitality Properties: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) on Tuesday reported a loss in a key measure in its second quarter. The results missed Wall Street expectations.

    The Nashville, Tennessee-based real estate investment trust said it had a funds from operations loss of $90.7 million, or $1.65 per share, in the period.

    The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a funds from operations loss of $1.46 per share.

    Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

    The company said it had a loss of $173.5 million, or $3.16 per share.

    The hotel and resort real estate investment trust, based in Nashville, Tennessee, posted revenue of $14.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.1 million.

    The company's shares have fallen 65% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 59% in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RHP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RHP

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.