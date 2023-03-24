A S2 Resources Ltd (ASX:S2R) insider increased their holdings by 10% last year

Viewing insider transactions for S2 Resources Ltd's (ASX:S2R ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

S2 Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman Mark Bennett bought AU$79k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.15 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.13). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Mark Bennett.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests S2 Resources insiders own 3.2% of the company, worth about AU$1.7m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About S2 Resources Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded S2 Resources shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think S2 Resources insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing S2 Resources. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with S2 Resources (including 3 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

