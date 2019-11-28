Some S2Medical (STO:S2M) Shareholders Are Down 33%

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the S2Medical AB (publ) (STO:S2M) share price slid 33% over twelve months. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 23%. S2Medical may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. But it's up 8.3% in the last week.

See our latest analysis for S2Medical

S2Medical recorded just kr5,219,561 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. Investors will be hoping that S2Medical can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt.

When it last reported its balance sheet in June 2019, S2Medical had cash in excess of all liabilities of kr22m. That's not too bad but management may have to think about raising capital or taking on debt, unless the company is close to breaking even. With the share price down 33% in the last year , it seems likely that the need for cash is weighing on investors' minds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how S2Medical's cash levels have changed over time. The image below shows how S2Medical's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

OM:S2M Historical Debt, November 28th 2019 More

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

While S2Medical shareholders are down 33% for the year, the market itself is up 23%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 1.6% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SE exchanges.